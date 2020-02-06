Global Market
Construction Project Management Software Market- Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
PMI’s Latest Report, Construction Project Management Software Market report is analyzed and studied on the basis of a comprehensive backdrop analysis. Hence, the Global Construction Project Management Software Market report focuses on the information related to the several market segmentations, geographical segmentation, market dynamics, market growth factors, and a complete study of the competitive overview of this market. In addition, the Market research report covers a detailed study of company profiles, which are implementing several strategies to gain their status in the global market. However, the company profiling of the top vendors comprises their market size, product consumption, new product launches, and deep information about the strategies they implement.
Key Players Dominating This Market are:
- Aconex Ltd. & Primavera, Procore Technologies Inc., Trimble Navigation Ltd, Odoo SA, BuilderTREND Solutions Inc., The Sage Group plc and Systemates Inc
The research scope provides comprehensive market size, and other in-depth market information details such as, market growth supporting factors, restraining factors, trends, opportunities, market risk factors, market competition, product and services advancements and launches, product/services related regulations overview, and recent developments for the mentioned forecast period. In addition, the report provides key examination of market players operating in the specific market and analysis and outcomes related with the target market for more than 20 countries.
The Construction Project Management Software Market is Segmented as:
- By Product Type (Accounting Integration, Project Management, Contract Management, And Others)
- By Deployment Type (Cloud-Based And On-Premises)
- By End-Use (Builders And Contractors, Construction Managers And Engineers And Architects)
- By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)
Why to Choose This Report:
- Complete in-depth analysis on market dynamic powers, market status and competitive situation is offered in this report which helps one to gain facts of the industry in detailed way.
- The ten-year forecast report shows; how the market is expected to grow in the near imminent.
- All strong Construction Project Management Software Industry verticals are presented in this study like Product Type, Applications and Geographical Regions.
- Forecast Construction Project Management Software Industry trends will present the market drivers, constraints and growth opportunities.
- Wide-ranging market dynamics will facilitate key insights for informed decision making.
Company Overview
Prophecy is a specialized market research, analytics, marketing and business strategy, and solutions company that offer strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high value opportunities in the target business area. Also, we help our client to address business challenges and provide best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Contact Us:
Mr. Alex (Sales Manager)
Prophecy Market Insights
Phone: +1 860 531 2701
Email: [email protected]
Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market Expected to Reach $19.25 billion by 2026 – Zebra Medical, Sophia Genetics, Enlitic, Butterfly Network, Cyrcadia Health, IBM, iCarbonX, Insilico Medicine, Lifegraph
Sameer Joshi
Call: +912067274191
Email: [email protected]
Pune, Feb 06,2020 – Healthcare Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market is accounted for $0.95 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $19.25 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 39.7% during the forecast period. Rising applications of artificial intelligence and advancements in data analytics are some of the factors fueling the market growth. However, high capital requirement is hindering the market growth.
On the basis of End User, Hospital & Diagnostic Centers has witnessing the significant growth during the forecast period due to rising implementation of artificial intelligence technology for collection of data of patient to support decision making in hospital workflow has considerably enhanced outcomes, reduced wait times and costs are some of the factors fueling the market growth.
Get Sample PDF For More Professional And Technical Insights at:
https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00019293
Based on geography, Asia Pacific holds the largest market share during the forecast period due to increasing R&D expenditure, developments in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, existence of huge patient pool will generate demand for improved healthcare services and growing disposable income are some of the factors driving the market growth in this region.
Some of the key players profiled in the Healthcare Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market include Zebra Medical Vision Ltd, Sophia Genetics, Enlitic, Inc., Butterfly Network, Inc, Cyrcadia Health Inc., IBM (Watson Health), iCarbonX, Insilico Medicine, Inc., Lifegraph, Welltok, AiCure, APIXIO, Inc. and Atomwise, Inc.
Technologies Covered:
– Natural Language Processing
– Querying Method
– Machine Learning
– Context Aware Processing
– Deep Learning
Components Covered:
– Hardware
– Software
– Services
Applications Covered:
– Hospital workflow
– Virtual Assistants
– Medical Imaging & diagnosis
– Therapy planning
– Drug discovery
– Wearables
– Robot-assisted Surgery
– Dosage Error Reduction
– Clinical Trial Participant Identifier
– Automated Image Diagnosis
– Fraud Detection
End Users Covered:
– Academic & Research Laboratories
– Hospital & Diagnostic Centers
– Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Regions Covered:
– North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
– Europe
o Germany
o UK
o Italy
o France
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
– Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
– South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Chile
o Rest of South America
– Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Qatar
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
What our report offers:
– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Purchase Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00019293
About Premium Market Insights:
Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.
Metal Floor Drain Market- Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
PMI’s Latest Report, Metal Floor Drain Market report is analyzed and studied on the basis of a comprehensive backdrop analysis. Hence, the Global Metal Floor Drain Market report focuses on the information related to the several market segmentations, geographical segmentation, market dynamics, market growth factors, and a complete study of the competitive overview of this market. In addition, the Market research report covers a detailed study of company profiles, which are implementing several strategies to gain their status in the global market. However, the company profiling of the top vendors comprises their market size, product consumption, new product launches, and deep information about the strategies they implement.
Key Players Dominating This Market are:
- Aliaxis Group SA
- Zurn Industries LLC
- Watts Water Technologies, Inc.
- ACO, Inc.
- Geberit AG
- McWane Cast Iron Pipe Company
- Wedi GmbH
- KESSEL AG
- Jay R. Smith Manufacturing Co., Inc.
- Sioux Chief Mfg Co., Inc.
The research scope provides comprehensive market size, and other in-depth market information details such as, market growth supporting factors, restraining factors, trends, opportunities, market risk factors, market competition, product and services advancements and launches, product/services related regulations overview, and recent developments for the mentioned forecast period. In addition, the report provides key examination of market players operating in the specific market and analysis and outcomes related with the target market for more than 20 countries.
The Metal Floor Drain Market is Segmented as:
-
By Type (Stainless Steel Floor Drains, Copper Floor Drain, and Others)
-
By Application (Household Used, Commercial Used, Municipal Used, Industrial Used, and Others)
-
By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)
Why to Choose This Report:
- Complete in-depth analysis on market dynamic powers, market status and competitive situation is offered in this report which helps one to gain facts of the industry in detailed way.
- The ten-year forecast report shows; how the market is expected to grow in the near imminent.
- All strong Metal Floor Drain Industry verticals are presented in this study like Product Type, Applications and Geographical Regions.
- Forecast Metal Floor Drain Industry trends will present the market drivers, constraints and growth opportunities.
- Wide-ranging market dynamics will facilitate key insights for informed decision making.
Marble Surface Market- Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
PMI’s Latest Report, Marble Surface Market report is analyzed and studied on the basis of a comprehensive backdrop analysis. Hence, the Global Marble Surface Market report focuses on the information related to the several market segmentations, geographical segmentation, market dynamics, market growth factors, and a complete study of the competitive overview of this market. In addition, the Market research report covers a detailed study of company profiles, which are implementing several strategies to gain their status in the global market. However, the company profiling of the top vendors comprises their market size, product consumption, new product launches, and deep information about the strategies they implement.
Key Players Dominating This Market are:
- Levantina
- Polycor
- Indiana Limestone Company
- Vetter Stone
- Topalidis
- Antolini
- Temmer Marble
- Tekma
- Pakistan Onyx Marble
- Dimpomar
The research scope provides comprehensive market size, and other in-depth market information details such as, market growth supporting factors, restraining factors, trends, opportunities, market risk factors, market competition, product and services advancements and launches, product/services related regulations overview, and recent developments for the mentioned forecast period. In addition, the report provides key examination of market players operating in the specific market and analysis and outcomes related with the target market for more than 20 countries.
The Marble Surface Market is Segmented as:
-
By Type (White Marble, Black Marble, Yellow Marble, Red Marble, and Green Marble and others)
-
By Application (Construction and Decoration, Statuary and Monuments, Furniture, and Others)
-
By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)
Why to Choose This Report:
- Complete in-depth analysis on market dynamic powers, market status and competitive situation is offered in this report which helps one to gain facts of the industry in detailed way.
- The ten-year forecast report shows; how the market is expected to grow in the near imminent.
- All strong Marble Surface Industry verticals are presented in this study like Product Type, Applications and Geographical Regions.
- Forecast Marble Surface Industry trends will present the market drivers, constraints and growth opportunities.
- Wide-ranging market dynamics will facilitate key insights for informed decision making.
