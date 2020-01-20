Consumer and SMB NAS Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2019 To 2025

The Consumer and SMB NAS Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Consumer and SMB NAS market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Consumer and SMB NAS Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Consumer and SMB NAS Market : Apple, Buffalo Technology, Netgear, QNAP, Seagate, HP, Synology, Western Digital, Asustor, Dell, D-Link, Drobo, LeCie (Seagate), Thecus, Transporter, Zyxel.

The global Consumer and SMB NAS Market to grow with a CAGR of +11% over the forecast period of 2018-2025.

About the Consumer and SMB NAS Market

Network- attached storage (NAS) is a low-maintenance, remotely manageable, server-based storage system that enables file sharing, multimedia streaming, and storing and sharing photos, music, and movies among users. It can also stream video content through smart TVs at home. It facilitates access to files through mobile devices that are connected to NAS appliances and offers high-performance storage compared to DAS (direct-attached storage) and external hard drives.

These systems are being used by individual consumers, small office and home office (SOHO), SMBs, SMEs, and large enterprises. Exabyte of storage capacity is being shipped worldwide every year by vendors, that are being to be used in NAS systems. The NAS systems was introduced with advanced features and benefits and with high-capacity storage than personal DAS and external portable drives.

Deployment of the new data center in Canada to propel the development of the global consumer and SMB NAS market.

The global consumer and SMB NAS market by geography is divided into North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA. North America controlled almost half of the market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The presence of multiple SMEs who are collocating spaces in the data center and are focusing procuring infrastructure within their budget to strengthen every aspect of their business operations will augment the growth of the market in North America.

The US and Canada are the largest revenues generators in the North America consumer and SMB NAS market. The increasing investment in video analytics and installation of high-resolution cameras is propelling the demand for these applications in the North American market. The growing storage need for personal data, home automation, and video surveillance data by end-users in North America will boost the adoption of network attached storage in the market.

The Consumer and SMB NAS market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Consumer and SMB NAS Market on the basis of Types are :

Backup

Archiving

Disaster Recovery

Others

On The basis Of Application, the Global Consumer and SMB NAS Market is Segmented into :

Individual Consumers and SOHOs

SMB

Regions Are covered By Consumer and SMB NAS Market Report 2019 To 2025 .

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Consumer and SMB NAS are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

