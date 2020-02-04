Consumer Demand for Eco-friendly Products Set to Boost the Prospects of the Architectural Coatings Market 2017 – 2025

Assessment of the Global Architectural Coatings Market

Based on the products, the global physiotherapy devices market is classified into equipment, kit and accessories. The equipment segment is further classified into hydrotherapy, electrotherapy, heat & cold therapy and others whereas the accessories segment include orthoses and assistive devices. The market segments have been analyzed based on disability rate, awareness of physiotherapy treatment, actual percentage of population accessing physiotherapy treatment, requirement of product types, costs, and medical scenarios. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into neurological, musculoskeletal, cardiovascular and others. The market segments have been extensively analyzed based on the incidence of abnormality, requirement of post-abnormality conditions, cost of the devices, and medical reimbursements. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. On the basis of end-users, the market has been segmented into hospitals, physiotherapy clinics, rehabilitation centers, and others. This segmentation has been done on the basis of usage of physiotherapy devices in those centers.

Global Physiotherapy Devices Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global physiotherapy devices market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each of these regions have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Global Physiotherapy Devices Market: Competitive Profile

The report also profiles major players in the global physiotherapy devices market based on the various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments. The key players operating in the global physiotherapy devices market includes DJO Global, EMS Physio Ltd., BTL, Patterson Medical Ltd., Enraf-Nonius, Dynatronics Corporation, Ossur, A. Alego Limited, HMS Medicals Systems.

The global physiotherapy devices market is segmented as given below:

Global Physiotherapy Devices Market, by Product Type

Equipment Hydrotherapy Electrotherapy Heat & Cold therapy Others

Kit

Accessories Orthoses Assistive Devices



Global Physiotherapy Devices Market, by Applications

Musculoskeletal

Neurology

Cardiovascular

Others (oncology, Fibromyalgia syndrome etc.)

Global Physiotherapy Devices Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Physiotherapy Clinics

Rehabilitation Centers

Others

Global Physiotherapy Devices Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of APAC

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



