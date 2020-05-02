Consumer Demand for Eco-friendly Products Set to Boost the Prospects of the Fitness App Market 2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recently published market research report, provides an in-depth analysis of the Fitness App market included the anticipated growth pattern of the market over the forecast period (2019-2029). A detailed assessment of the various micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to shape the course of the Fitness App market over the next decade is enclosed in the report. The study suggests that the Fitness App market is expected to register a CAGR growth of XX% over the forecast period primarily driven by factors including factor 1, factor 2, factor 3, and factor 4.

Rising demand for portable health tracking system is the leading contributor to the global fitness app market’s growth during the forecast period. Consumers are looking for fitness solutions that can help them keep a track of their health on the go. The emergence wearable technology for fitness and the development of connected app has further strengthened the global fitness app market’s growth. Further, rising investments in the fitness industry and the development of AI-based solutions has provided momentum to the market’s growth.

Global Fitness App Market: Regional Analysis

On the regional spectrum, North America is expected to dominate the global fitness app market. This is mainly because of the rising awareness regarding fitness and the growing number of obese population in the country. The market in this region is also driven by rising number of partnerships leading to the development of new and advanced fitness apps. Asia Pacific is also expected to grow substantially during the forecast period due to growing popularity of digital health solutions.

The global fitness app market is segmented based on:

Type Outlook Exercise & Weight Loss Diet & Nutrition Activity Tracking

Platform Outlook Android iOS Others

Device Outlook Smartphones Tablets Wearable Devices



How has the Fitness App market adapted to the evolving regulatory landscape in each region? Why is the adoption of end use 1 expected to slow down over the forecast period? In the current scenario, which region offers market players promising growth opportunities? Which manufacturing technique is cost-effective and the most efficient? What are the recent mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in the Fitness App market?

