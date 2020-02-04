Consumer Demand for Eco-friendly Products Set to Boost the Prospects of the Smart Wine Cellar Market 2019 – 2027

In 2018, the market size of Industrial Gloves Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Industrial Gloves .

This report studies the global market size of Industrial Gloves , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Industrial Gloves Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Industrial Gloves history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Industrial Gloves market, the following companies are covered:

market taxonomy of the global industrial gloves market aids in the understanding of this vast market

The report breaks down the global industrial gloves market into various segments and sub-segments to help the report audience better understand this vast and dynamic market in a comprehensive manner.

Material Type

Latex Gloves

Nitrile Gloves

HPPE

Cotton

Leather

Aramid

Polyamide

Acrylic

Composite Fibers

Coating Type

PVC

Nitrile

Latex

Polyurethane

Application

Automotive & Transportation

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Food & Beverages

Construction

Mining & Metallurgy

Oil & Gas

Pulp & Paper

Metal Fabrication

Other Manufacturing

Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Distribution Sales

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

What is this report all about?

This report deciphers the vast market of industrial gloves globally and considers the various applications of industrial gloves. Industrial gloves are categorized under personal protective equipment (PPE), which also includes head, body, and legs protection. Industrial gloves are considered to be the most common type of safety equipment in all end-use industries and is required for basic pick and drop applications. The industrial gloves market is one of the few industries where the ASEAN region boasts market leadership. ASEAN is the world\’s prominent exporter and producer of industrial gloves, supplying about 60%-65% of the global demand for industrial gloves. Despite heavy competition from neighbouring countries, Europe and in recent times China and ASEAN countries are expected to remain the dominant force owing to their farsighted and dynamic global industrial glove makers.

What is included in this report?

This report is divided into four distinct parts. In the introduction section, the pertinent market numbers of the global industrial gloves market are given along with the CAGR for the forecast period of 2017-2025. The introduction also contains an executive summary of this detailed report through which the report audiences can have a cursory glance into this vast market. The introduction gives a detailed definition of industrial gloves and their various applications in different types of industries. In addition, the macroeconomic factors influencing the global industrial gloves market are also discussed in brief in the introduction. Also, the opportunity analysis of the global industrial gloves market is given here. Thereafter, the global industrial gloves market volume projections are highlighted followed by the supply and demand scenario in the market. This section also includes a pricing analysis and market value chain analysis of industrial gloves. At the end of the introduction section, the relevance and impact of the forecast factors is discussed.

The next section focuses on the regional industrial gloves market analysis and forecast and presents important metrics such as the BPS analysis, year-on-year growth rates, absolute dollar opportunity and market attractiveness analysis of the global industrial gloves market. An important sub-section discusses the regional market dynamics of the global industrial gloves market. This market dynamics sub-section lists the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends applicable in various regions of the global industrial gloves market and presents in detail the factors encouraging the growth of this market as well as the factors hampering the growth of this market. The various trends of the global industrial gloves market, both long term and short term, are also discussed in this part of the report.

The last part of the report contains the competitive landscape of the global industrial gloves market. This part comprises information on the various leading companies operating in the global industrial gloves market. This competition landscape gives a dashboard view of the key companies operating in the global industrial gloves market along with their important information and broad strategy adopted to stay as leaders in the global industrial gloves market. Each of the leading companies is also profiled individually and important information about the company such as company details, company description, product portfolio along with key developments concerning the company and strategic analysis is presented.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Industrial Gloves product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Industrial Gloves , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Industrial Gloves in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Industrial Gloves competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Industrial Gloves breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Industrial Gloves market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Industrial Gloves sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.