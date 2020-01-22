Consumer Drones Market | Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

Lymphedema Diagnostics Market: Introduction
- Lymphedema can be defined as a long-term condition in which excess fluids accumulate in tissues leading to swelling. Lymphedema is also known as lymphatic obstruction, which commonly affects arms and legs. Some patients even experience swelling in genitals, head, and chest.
- Two main types of lymphedema include primary lymphedema and secondary lymphedema. Primary lymphedema is also known as congenital lymphedema. Secondary lymphedema occurs due to other reasons such as cancer, inflammation, infection, injury, and trauma, among others.
- Though lymphedema is incurable, treatment is offered for reducing the swelling. The common mode of treatment employed include complex decongestive therapy. This therapy includes remedial exercises, skincare, manual lymphatic drainage, and multilayer lymphedema bandaging.
- The main cause of lymphedema is considered to be genetic mutations in genes involved in the development of the lymphatic system. Secondary causes of the disease include cancer surgery, radiation therapy, infection, and inflammatory conditions, among others.
- Lymphedema increases the risk of infections and other complications, as lymphocytes are not able to reach parts of the body where the swelling occurs.
Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Lymphedema Diagnostics Market
- The prevalence of primary lymphedema is considered to be in around 1.3 children per 100,000 births in North America. The burden of secondary lymphedema is considered to be affecting around 15% to 20% of women receiving axillary dissection and/or radiotherapy as part of their breast cancer therapy. This rising prevalence of the disease is considered to drive the demand for its diagnosis, contributing to the growth of the global market.
- The prevalence of chronic limb edema is considered to be increasing with age. The prevalence is estimated to be around 1.3 people per 100,000 population and is known to affect over 5.4 people out of 1,000 patients over 65 years of age. Furthermore, the incidence of chronic arm edema after breast cancer is considered to be 22% annually, a major problem affecting one in every five breast cancer patients. This high prevalence of cancer-associated lymphedema creates a demand for its diagnosis, aiding in the growth of the lymphedema diagnostics market.
- Population aged over the age of 65 years is known to be increasing significantly and is likely to account for over 16.7% of the total population by 2050, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Increasing prevalence rate of cancers and lymphedema contributes to the growth of the market.
North America to Lead Global Lymphedema Diagnostics Market
- In terms of region, the global lymphedema diagnostics market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
- North America dominated the global lymphedema diagnostics market, owing to increasing prevalence of cancer associated lymphedema, a well-established healthcare infrastructure, ease of availability, and rising adoption of technologically advanced diagnostic imaging systems, among others
- Europe was the second largest market for lymphedema diagnostics in 2018, followed by Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is projected to be the rapidly growing market for lymphedema diagnostics, followed by Latin America and Middle East & Africa. This can be attributed to the rising number of diagnostic procedures, increasing incidences of chronic diseases, and growing awareness among people regarding the benefits of early diagnosis of lymphedema, among others.
Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Lymphedema Diagnostics Market
Leading players in the global lymphedema diagnostics market are:
- Siemens Healthineers
- GE Healthcare
- Stryker Corporation
- Mindray Medical International, Ltd.
Market leaders are focused on strategic agreements, partnerships, product launches, and collaborations as their key business strategies to establish and strengthen their market position in the global lymphedema diagnostics market.