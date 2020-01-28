Consumer Endpoint Security Market Research Report: Market Analysis on the Future Growth Prospects and Market Trends Adopted by the Competitors, Regions with Forecast by 2025

This report studies the global Consumer Endpoint Security market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Consumer Endpoint Security market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Endpoint security or endpoint protection is an approach to the protection of computer networks that are remotely bridged to client devices. The connection of laptops, tablets, mobile phones and other wireless devices to corporate networks creates attack paths for security threats.

The convenience of several services such as online banking also increases the number of internet users saving critical information on the web. This increasing dependence on the Internet comes with high security risks such as data theft and phishing, which increases the need to secure the web and endpoints, in turn, driving the growth of the market.

The increased adoption of SaaS-based security solutions will be one of the major trends that will gain traction in this market in the next few years. In addition to easy installation and upgrades, SaaS-based security solutions follow the pay-per-use model and are less expensive. This will result in an increased adoption of SaaS-based security solutions among enterprises in various industries, especially small- and medium-scale businesses.

In 2017, the global Consumer Endpoint Security market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

RSA Security

Symantec

Trend Micro

Forcepoint

McAfee

Cisco Systems

HP

IBM

Microsoft

Panda Security

CipherCloud

Digital Guardian

WatchGuard Technologies

Trustwave

Avast Software

Blue Coat Systems

Fortinet

SafeNet

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

SaaS-based

Cloud-based

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Individual

Enterprise

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Consumer Endpoint Security in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Consumer Endpoint Security are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Consumer Endpoint Security Manufacturers

Consumer Endpoint Security Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Consumer Endpoint Security Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Consumer Endpoint Security market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

