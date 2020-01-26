Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market with Future Prospects, Key Player SWOT Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market report offers detailed analysis and a five-year forecast for the global Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) industry. Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) market report delivers the insights which will shape your strategic planning as you estimate geographic, product or service expansion within the Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) industry.. The Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

Deployment of network attached storage systems can facilitate the reduction in total cost of ownership for enterprises and small business owners. Management of a centralized storage location is more cost-effective than managing traditional client/server storage models. Additionally, network attached storage system architecture eliminates the possibility of disk space going unused or disk failure, as storage devices are now consolidated. This further lowers the overall storage costs. Benefits such as lower cost of ownership and a higher Return on Information Management offered by network attached storage devices are expected to further drive the growth of the small and medium enterprises segment. With the integration of high performance backup and restore capability and device sharing, several performance issues can be alleviated. These issues include performance degradation, shrinking backup windows, and extended downtime periods. However, increase in the overall backup operation efficiency with server-less backup offered by network attached storage systems architecture is fueling the growth of the residential segment of the global network attached storage market.

List of key players profiled in the Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) market research report:

Seagate Technology Public Limited Company, Western Digital Corporation, NEC Corporation, EMC Corporation, D-Link Corporation, ASUSTOR Inc., QNAP Systems, Inc., Drobo Inc., Synology Inc., Netgear, Inc.

By Design

Rackmount, Standalone ,

By End User

Residential, Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

The global Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS). On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

