Contact Adhesives Supply and Demand Outlook to 2030

[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Contact Adhesives Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Contact Adhesives and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Contact Adhesives, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

In this report you will learn:

Who the leading players are in Contact Adhesives

What you should look for in a Contact Adhesives solution

What trends are driving the adoption

About the capabilities Contact Adhesives provide

Vendors profiled in this report:

Key players in the global contact adhesives market include:

Henkel Ltd.

3M Inc.

Bostik Inc.

Jubilant Industries Ltd.

B. Fuller

Illinois Tool Works Ltd.

Sika Inc.

Pidilite Industries

Royal Adhesives & Sealants

Huntsman International

Attribute Details Base Year for estimation 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2030 Actual Estimates/Historical Data 2014-2019 Regional Scope North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America Report Coverage Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast

The Report is segmented as:

Global contact adhesives market by resign type:

Neoprene

Polyurethane

Acrylic

SBC

Global contact adhesives market by product type:

Water-based

Solvent-based

Global contact adhesives market by product type:

Automotive

Woodworking

Construction

Leather & footwear

Global contact adhesives market by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Critical questions the report answers:

Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?

What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?

Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?

Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?

What are the opportunities for new market entrants?

