Container Glass Market – A Latest Research Report to Share Market Insights and Dynamics

Transparency Market Research delivers the key insights on the container glass market in its published report, titled “Container Glass Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2018–2026”. In terms of revenue, the global container glass market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which TMR offers thorough insights and forecast in this report.

The large pharmaceutical industry of the U.S. to drive the demand for container glass in the country

The U.S. is not only the largest market for pharmaceuticals and leading in terms of pharmaceutical research & development expenditure, but also one of the leading producer of pharmaceuticals in the world. As container glass is highly preferred for packaging of pharmaceuticals, the large pharmaceutical industry of the U.S. is one of the primary drivers of container glass market in the North America region. The research & development on pharmaceuticals has also led to a large variety of container glass materials and packaging solutions.

The alcoholic beverage industry of Africa to propel the container glass market in the MEA region

Sub-Sahara African countries in the MEA region are estimated to account for around 40% of the MEA container glass market in terms of volume in 2018. This is prominently due to the large production of beer and other alcoholic beverages in the region which is further projected to witness a rise during the forecast period.

The container glass packaging segment is further sub-segmented into bottles, jars, and vials & ampoules. Being highly-convenient and preferable for beverage packaging, the bottle segment is estimated to account for around 2/3rd of the global market value share in 2018, while the vials & ampoules segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period primarily driven by the increasing adoption of vials in the food packaging industry.

The container glass bottles segment is further categorized into sauce/syrup bottle, French square bottle, Boston round bottle, and other container glass bottles. Among the container glass bottle categories, simple round design of sauce/syrup bottle is majorly preferred by the container glass packaging manufacturers due to its relatively easy manufacturing process and low cost of production. On the other hand, efforts made by container glass packaging manufacturers to enhance the aesthetics have resulted in the rapid growth in demand for customized and innovative designs for container glass bottles.