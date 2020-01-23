Container Screening Market 2017 – Business Development, Industry Growth, Top Manufacturers, Size and Forecast To 2025

Container Screening Market: Introduction

Rising focus on optimizing the security screening process is the key factor contributing to the growth of global Container Screening Market. Container screening is a becoming a vital process in ports across regions. Container screening system/device is a measurement system used for real-time inspection of sealed-container, and content (liquid/material) classification and discrimination. There are various technologies utilized for closed container screening such as gamma imaging, X-ray imaging and radiation detection. Container screening helps to identify containers with high-risk, pre-screen and evaluate containers before they are shipped, and also it ensures that screening can be done rapidly without slowing down the movement of trade.

Container Screening Market: Market Dynamics:

Rising threat of terrorist using maritime container to deliver a weapon is evolving across all regions, and due to this security screening solutions are continuously growing which significantly contributes to the growth of global Container Screening Market. Adoption of new screening solutions for optimizing screening and examining containers in order to reduce time, and to enhance the accuracy level of the scanning is one of the prominent trend contributes to the growth of global Container Screening Market. Additionally, increasing investment research and development for advancing current screening technologies and continuous focus regularizing international trade law in terms of security screening and reporting accelerates the growth of global Container Screening Market.

However, radiation level safety concerns of scanners, and high replacement and maintenance cost are identified as restraints, likely to deter the progression of global Container Screening Market.

Container Screening Market: Market Segmentation

The global Container Screening Market is segmented on the basis of vertical, type, end-user, and by region.

On the basis of vertical, global Container Screening Market can be segmented into;

Maritime

Aviation

Land Transportation

Defence

Others

On the basis of type, the global Container Screening Market can be segmented into

Mobile Screening System

Fixed Screening System

On the basis of end-user the global Container Screening Market can be segmented into

Government

Private

Container Screening Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, the global Container Screening market is segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among all regions, Container Screening Market in North America, followed by Western Europe is anticipated to dominate the market due to continuous focus on strengthening security screening procedures. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing Container Screening Market, due to expanding import and export volumes and increasing focus on optimizing maritime and aviation cargo screening process.

Container Screening Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the global Container Screening Market

American Science and Engineering Inc.

Sectus Technologies

Astrophysics Inc.

HTDS

Decision Sciences

Todd Research Limited

Leidos

Rapiscan Systems

Smiths Detection and NUCTECH COMPANY LIMITED

Regional analysis for Container Screening Market includes

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.