Content Moderation Solutions Market Latest Trends and Future Growth Study by 2028
Global Content Moderation Solutions Market: Overview
Owing to rising need across all industry verticals, content moderation solutions market. Besides, as spend on digital advertising reach a new high in order to make the most of social media and people spending longer duration connected to the web, market will see an upward curve over the forecast period of 2018 and 2028.
The forecast period, thus, would witness an impressive CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate), contributing to the rise of market worth and creation of new growth opportunities in the market playfield. It is worth mentioning here that enterprises of all sizes are moving towards an optimum use of social media and the internet in general, boosting growth in the said market.
Global Content Moderation Solutions Market: Notable Development
The global content moderation solutions market is witnessing developments that are shaping the competitive landscape. Some of the most prominent developments are outlined below. More detailed glimpse can be had in the upcoming report on the market.
2019: Microsoft came up with a new tool. It aids in improving AI in Azure. In azure cognitive services power application, this is a strengthening of product offering. It allows for content moderation, personalizing of content and anomaly detection. And, this in turn helps better decision making.
2019: A service to detect profanity in blogs, memes, forums, children’s site, etc, was launched by WebFurther, LLC. It is called the Optical Character Recognition Profanity Filter Service and it can gather data from videos, images as well as other formats. It is quite popular among the consumer base.
2017: Google came up with new Video Intelligence PI under its AI and machine learning product line for business developers. They can now create applications for extraction of automatic video entities. This contributes largely to Google’s product portfolio strength and popularity of AI based solutions for video data analysis.
The global content moderation solutions market is fragmented and with entry of new players, the competitive landscape is predicted to be more fragmented. Key names in the global content moderation solutions market are Microsoft, Alphabet Inc. (Google), Accenture, IBM Corporation, Appen Limited, Webhelp, Basedo, Alegion, Clarifai, Inc, Cogito Tech LLC, Computyne Business Process Services, Conectys, Europe IT Outsourcing Company, ICUC.Social, Lionbridge Technologies, Inc., LiveWorld Inc., MD SOFTWARE, OneSpace.com, Open Access BPO, Pure Moderation, Two Hat Security, WebFurther, LLC, among others.
Global Content Moderation Solutions Market: Key trends and driver
The global content moderation solutions market is on a upward growth curve owing to various trends and drivers, prominent among which are spelled out below.
Increase in use of internet is driving business owners to digitize their marketing efforts in a major way. In 2017, about 4 billion users market the internet playfield, across the globe. And, China held the largest chunk of these users – 829 million. As the move to digital from traditional advertising becomes sharp, market would chart high growth statistics. Thus, one sees, rise in number of websites, digital commerce and other forays by market players in a big way.
Social media also plays a role as for many businesses their target audience is glued to these of the platforms, consuming content available here voraciously. This, again is leading to the market onto a high growth curve over the forecast period.
Global Content Moderation Solutions Market: Regional Analysis
Prominent share of global content moderation solutions market will be held by North America, followed by Europe over the forecast period. It is attributable to high levels of digitization.
The region that will lead the market, however, will be the Asia Pacific (APAC). This growth in the region will be owed to government initiatives towards digitization. Besides, the government is promptly working on building an appropriate infrastructure. The region is also witnessing increase in use of smart phones and internet services.
The report is segmented as presented below:
On the basis of component:
- Software
- services
On the basis of type:
- Image moderation
- Text moderation
- Video moderation
- Website moderation
- Profile moderation
On the basis of moderation type:
- Pre moderation
- Post moderation
- Reactive moderation
- Automated moderation
- Distributed moderation
On the basis of deployment model
- Cloud
- On premise
On the basis of organization size:
- Large enterprises, small and medium sized enterprises (SMES).
On the basis of end-user
- IT and telecommunication
- Media and entertainment
- Retail and e-commerce
- Government
- Banking
- Financial services and insurance (BFSI)
- Healthcare
- Automotive
- Packaging and labeling
- Energy and utility
Location of Things Market Highlights On Future Development 2025
Global Location of Things Market: Snapshot
The location of things market is expected to witness a significant growth in the next few years. The rising penetration of Internet of Things is one of the major factors estimated to accelerate the growth of the overall market in the next few years. The rising used of location-based applications across diverse industries is projected to enhance the growth of the market in the coming years. A significant rise in the use of cloud-based technology is another major factor expected to generate promising growth opportunities for the market players in the next few years.
The rising importance of geospatial data and the commercialization of location-based services are considered as key opportunities for the market players in the global location of things market. On the flip side, several issues related to the privacy of user identity is likely to curtail the growth of the location of things market in the next few years. In addition to this, the rising security concerns is another major factor expected to restrict the growth of the market in the near future. Nonetheless, the increasing use of Internet of Things and the growing demand for cloud-based technology are estimated to boost the demand for location of things in the next few years.
The leading players in the global location of things market are focusing on the development of new products and innovations are estimated to accelerate the growth of the global location of things market in the next few years. The competition in the global market is projected to rise significantly thanks to the increasing number of players expected to enter the global market in the coming few years. Some of the key players operating in the location of things market across the globe are Tibco Software, Inc., Pitney Bowes, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Google, Inc., Wireless Logic, Bosch Software Innovations GMBH, ESRI, Microsoft Corporation, Ubisense Group PLC., and IBM Corporation.
Global Location of Things Market: Overview
Internet of Things, a.k.a. IoT, which is disrupting various industries, has an emerging subcategory called the Location of Things. Location is an important component of IoT which entails, among other things, ability of objects to comprehend and communicate their physical positions. Hence, it has an important role to play for anything connected to the internet.
In today’s hyper connected world where the internet has become ubiquitous, there is a mind boggling amount of data generated every minute. To distil relevant bits filters are required. Location is one such filter that can be applied.
Global Location of Things Market: Key Trends
Location data is swiftly proving to be another data point for input into data analysis. They can be useful in optimizing routes, providing feedback on when a machine is down, lessening theft and loss of assets through reliable tracking and alerts, promoting customer engagement and loyalty by sending push messages on their smartphones when they are in the vicinity, etc. On account of so many location-based applications, location of things market is expanding at a cracking pace.
Rising importance of spatial data and democratization of geospatial data for IoT applications are also boosting the global location of things market.
Global Location of Things Market: Market Potential
Given its potential to revolutionize the functioning of different organizations in the same way data analytics has done, the potential in the location of things market is massive and avenues of growth a dime a dozen.
Location of things is already finding a host of applications ranging from mapping and navigation, IoT asset management, location based customer engagement and advertising platform, and IoT location intelligence to location based social media monitoring. Among them, the segment of mapping and navigation contributes the most to the location of things market. Mapping and navigation technology is used to examine the data or the image generated.
The different end use segments of location of things technology are governments and public utilities, retail, defense, healthcare, transportation and logistics, banking, finance, and insurance, and media and entertainment, among others. Of them, the retail sector holds out maximum promise for growth for incumbent and new players on account of the growing practice of integrating location-based technology with retail and e-commerce to improve product distribution, enhance cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, bring down operational costs and better engage with customers.
Global Location of Things Market: Regional Outlook
Geographically, the key segments of the global location of things market are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America, among them, is a dominant market on account of the presence of a copious number of tech savvy entities and massive technological progress and a subsequent solid internet infrastructure. Most importantly, however, the region is home to a large number of domestic solution providers who have pushed up growth in the region.
Global Location of Things Market: Competitive Analysis
Prominent names competing in the global market for location of things are Bosch Software Innovations GMBH, ESRI, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Wireless Logic, Ubisense Group PLC., Google, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Pitney Bowes, and Tibco Software, Inc.
The market is characterized by stiff competition and in order to retain their competitive edge, bigger players are constantly on the lookout for opportunities to acquire promising startups.
Core HR Software Market Growth and Restrain Factors Analysis 2017 – 2025
Global Core HR Software Market: Snapshot
Core human resource software market allows the user to process information regarding any employee in the organization. The growing demand for automation in the HR department is considered as one of the major factors estimated to encourage the growth of the global core HR software market in the next few years. The increasing use of mobile and cloud deployment is predicted to offer promising growth opportunities for the market players operating in the global core HR software market.
Among the key regional segments, North America is projected to witness high growth in the next few years. The increasing adoption of smartphones, cloud platforms, and new technologies are some of the key factors that are anticipated to encourage the growth of the core HR software market across North America in the next few years. Customization offered by the market players according to the demand of their consumers is projected to accelerate the growth of the North America market in the next few years.
The reluctance of several consumers regarding the use of core HR software and the lack of awareness regarding the availability of new technologies are projected to curtail the growth of the global market in the coming few years. Thus, the leading players in the global market are projected to create an awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of making use of core HR software is projected to accelerate the growth of the overall market in the near future.
Some of the leading players operating in the core HR software market across the globe are ADP, EmployWise, CoreHR, IBM Corporation, and Ceridian HCM, Inc. These players are anticipated to emphasize on development of new product and innovations, which will cater to the demand of the consumers across the globe. Moreover, the rising inclination of several organizations towards HR analytics is further predicted to encourage the growth of the global market in the next few years.
Global Core HR Software Market: Overview
Also known as human resource (HR) information systems (HRIS), core HR software consist of a central record system that can store employee data such as benefits and payroll information. HR managers engage such software to report key trends of their organization and track employee records. Without interrupting the workflow of HR department, employees can update their corporate information with self-service options of core HR software. In order to improve their value across various HR functions, companies adopting the software could integrate them with third-party HR applications and incorporate them in integrated HR management suite.
Global Core HR Software Market: Key Trends
The world core HR software market is prognosticated to receive a strong impetus from numerous factors such as increasing adoption of automation for executing HR processes and furtherance in mobile and cloud deployment. Participants wanting to establish their position in the world core HR software market could find lucrative opportunities from several verticals boosting growth, such as healthcare, consumer goods and retail, energy and utilities, manufacturing, and government. Out of all these verticals and more, the government vertical is anticipated to secure a larger market size during the course of the forecast period.
Vendors offering a single point of contact and range of services, including on-premise deployment or deployment on the cloud, for companies to perform different business activities are expected to operate on the greener pastures of the world core HR software market. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) could provide significant opportunities for growth in the world core HR software market on account of their augmenting investments in business software and need to adopt quick and efficient strategies for securing business growth. Vendors looking to increase demand in the world core HR software market are predicted to capitalize on the requirement of SMEs to ease resource crunch and improve cost optimization.
Global Core HR Software Market: Market Potential
Approximately 23,000 employees at Life Care Services will be using the Oracle HCM Cloud human resource management software in a couple of phases, i.e. November 2017 and January 2018. A highlight global feature of Oracle HCM Cloud assists HR departments to administer employee payroll in several countries. However, the software also includes other vital core HR functions. Life Care Services expects to enhance its data and scale integrity by integrating functions presently managed by a set of diverse HR products. The company thinks the move to replace its Oracle on-premises software and other bolt-on systems will prove to be a game changer for keeping ahead of competitors in the industry.
Global Core HR Software Market: Regional Outlook
North America is prophesied to win the race of achieving a higher share in the international core HR software market during the forecast period. The dominance of the North America core HR software market could be attributed to a telling adoption of cloud platforms, smartphones, and newer technologies. Most emerging players making a mark in the core HR software market for North America are envisaged to achieve success by meeting the requirements of HR professionals by offering flexible, customized, and differentiated products. Other regions that could be important for the growth of the international core HR software market are Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.
Global Core HR Software Market: Competitive Landscape
With a view to extend their offerings in the worldwide core HR software market, industry players are envisioned to take to inorganic and organic growth strategies that include acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and partnerships, and new product launches. Some of the major companies projected to impact the worldwide core HR software market could be IBM Corporation, EmployWise, CoreHR, Ceridian HCM, Inc., and ADP.
Wood Chipper Market Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain 2017 – 2025
Detailed Study on the Wood Chipper Market
The latest report published by PMR on the Wood Chipper Market reveals that the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period 2017 – 2025 and reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2019. Further, by leveraging the data in the report, investors, established players, emerging market players, and stakeholders can develop effective business strategies to cement their position in the Wood Chipper Market.
The report ponders over the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Wood Chipper Market in the upcoming decade. The report includes a SWOT analysis of some prominent players in the Wood Chipper Market wherein the business prospects of each player are discussed in detail.
Vital Market Information Included in the Report:
- Underlying trends and growth opportunities for market players in different regional markets
- Growth strategies adopted by market players in the current market landscape
- Segment-wise assessment of the growth potential of each market segment
- Impact of environment, government, and other regulatory policies on the Wood Chipper Market
- Supply-demand, value chain, and consumption analysis of the Wood Chipper in different regions
The report resolves the following doubts related to the Wood Chipper Market:
- What is the projected growth rate of the Wood Chipper Market during the forecast period?
- What is the most common trend that can be observed in the Wood Chipper Market?
- Which market player is dominating the Wood Chipper Market in region 1?
- Which companies are entering into partnerships, collaborations, and strategic alliances?
- What are the different factors that are likely to hamper the growth of the Wood Chipper Market during the forecast period 2017 – 2025?
The Wood Chipper Market is bifurcated into different sections to provide a clear understanding of the various aspects of the market. The growth potential, market share, size, and prospects of each segment and sub-segment is depicted in the report.
Market Players:
The few prominent players of the global wood chipper market are:
- Avant Tecno Oy
- Changzhou LEFA Industry and Trade Co.Ltd
- Avant Tecno Oy
- BEISER ENVIRONNEMENT
- Bison A&I Europe, SLU
- G. Mechanical Works
- ZANON S.r.l
- BUGNOT
- CARAVAGGI Srl
- Del Morino S.r.l
- Junkkari OY
- Melasty Milking Machines & Equipment
- NICOLAS Industries S.A.S.
- OAO Minsker Traktorenwerk
- Sicma
- Terex Corporation
- Morbark
- Bandit
- Vermeer
- Peterson
- P. Carlton
- Wallenstein
- NHSE
What Sets PMR Apart From the Rest?
- Flawless, prompt, and efficient customer support
- Accurate representation of data collected from trustworthy secondary and primary sources
- Addressing over 300 client queries each day
- The systematic and methodical market research process
- Successfully delivered customized reports to clients from over 60 countries
