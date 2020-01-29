Continuous Fiber Composites Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2029

Tilapia Market – From Fact.MR’s Viewpoint

FMR, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the Tilapia Market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end users, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect. This Tilapia Market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2018 to 2028 as the forecast timeframe.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape section of the tilapia market report offers a thorough competitive assessment of the market. Fact.MR provides a comprehensive dashboard view of key market players, company share analysis and thorough company profiles in this section of the tilapia market report. Few of the profiled key market players include Baiyang Aquatic Group, Blue Ridge Aquaculture, Inc., Guangdong Gourmet Aquatic Products Co. Ltd., Ananda Aqua Exports Private Limited, Hainan Xiangtai Fishery Co., Ltd., Beihai Evergreen Aquatic Product Science & Technology Co. Ltd., Regal Springs Tilapia, Mazzetta Company, LLC., North Atlantic Fish Co., Inc. and Netuno Internacional S/A.

Key companies in the tilapia market are engaged in expansion and vertical integration to strengthen market presence and expand their global footprints. For instance, Blue Ridge Aquaculture, Inc., in 2017, opened a new mill – Blue Ridge Aquafeeds with the investment of US$ 5 million. Another prominent player Regal Springs was acquired by Golden Springs Group in 2016. Golden Springs continued the expansion of Regal Springs with its know-how in the life science sector.

Definition

Tilapia is a common name for all types of cichlid fish species. Majorly tilapia are freshwater fishes and rarely found in brackish water. The worldwide popularity of tilapia dishes has led to the introduction of a variety of tilapia products including fresh and frozen varieties of whole tilapia and tilapia fillet.

About the Report

The tilapia market study carried out by Fact.MR has been compiled in the report titled, “Tilapia Market Forecast, Trend Analysis and Competition Tracking – Global Review 2018-2028”. The tilapia market report focuses on prominent trends in the production and marketing space of the market that have a significant impact on the supply-demand equation of the tilapia market during the forecast. The tilapia market report covers all the vital facets of the global marketplace and delivers key insights, challenges and growth opportunities in the tilapia market during the forecast period.

Segmentation

To deliver an all-inclusive outlook of the tilapia market, Fact.MR has divided the report into four segments such as species type, form type, catch type and regions. In the species type segment, the tilapia market has sub-segments namely Nile tilapia, Blue tilapia, Mozambique tilapia and Wami tilapia. Different form of tilapia available in the market are fresh whole tilapia, frozen while tilapia, fresh tilapia fillet and frozen tilapia fillet. Based on catch type, tilapia market is subcategorized into wild catch tilapia and aquaculture tilapia.

Research Methodology

A robust research methodology followed during the course of the market study is discussed in this section of the tilapia market report. A holistic approach used to assess market performance for the historical period 2013-2017 and to derive market outlook for the forecast period 2018-2028.

