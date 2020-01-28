Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market : Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, 2019 – 2027

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report on the continuous renal replacement therapy market for the forecast period of 2019–2027. According to the report, the global continuous renal replacement therapy market was valued at ~US$ 865 Mn in 2018, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period.

Global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market: Overview

Continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) is a preferred modality for managing hemodynamically patients suffering from acute kidney injury. CRRT is advised to be performed continuously for 24 hours per day on the patient for venovenous vascular access. Rise in the rate of acute kidney injuries across the globe is likely to boost the need for continuous renal replacement in critically-ill patients.

The expansion of the global continuous renal replacement therapy market can be attributed to technological advancements in CRRT systems and investments toward the research & development of CRRT systems. Moreover, increase in the geriatric population is another factor fueling the need for continuous renal replacement therapy, as comorbidities can be found in the elderly population. Moreover, surge in the number of dialysis centers across the world is expected to propel the global continuous renal replacement therapy market.

Europe dominated the global continuous renal replacement therapy market in 2018, and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the presence of key players, growing patient pool, favorable reimbursement policies, and technological advancements in continuous renal replacement therapy systems in the region. However, shortage of trained staff and high cost of CRRT systems are likely to hamper the continuous renal replacement therapy market in the region during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to be a highly lucrative continuous renal replacement therapy market during the forecast period, owing to increasing healthcare infrastructure, along with rise in the incidence of acute kidney injury in the region.

Rise in Incidence of Diabetes and Hypertension to Drive Market

Increasing incidence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and hypertension, fuels the risk of developing acute kidney injury. According to the National Diabetes Statistics report by CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), in 2017, 30.3 million people in the U.S. were suffering from diabetes, which accounted for around 9.4% of the total population. Approximately 23.1 million people were diagnosed with diabetes in the U.S. Lack of awareness about diabetes could lead to serious renal issues in the future. According to data published by WHO in May 2019, 1.13 billion people are estimated to be suffering from hypertension, globally. Rise in elevated blood pressure rates is likely to affect the patient population in low- and middle-income countries. Hypertension causes around 9.4 million deaths globally every year. It can affect AKI patients and may result in acute renal failure. This factor is propelling the demand for CRRT systems.

Benefits of Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Systems in Pediatric Patients

Technological advancements of continuous renal replacement therapy in critically-ill AKI pediatric patients have resulted in a decline in mortality rates from 4.6% to 2.4% in 2018. PrismaFlex HF20 and Aquadex are a few approved CRRT systems for pediatric patients. According to a study published by NCBI (National Center for Biotechnology Information) in October 2018, continuous renal replacement therapy is most effective in critically ill pediatric patients with acute kidney injury. The study also mentions recent updates in standard CRRT systems for pediatric patient care, which includes the adoption of new generation machines and improvement in the condition of children, such as sepsis care, lung protective ventilation, etc.

Increase in Geriatric Population to Fuel Demand for CRRT Systems

The geriatric population is likely to suffer more from chronic diseases, such as acute kidney injury and other kidney diseases as compared to the younger population. Moreover, the geriatric population is increasing at a rapid pace as compared to the younger population. Increase in the geriatric population is projected to drive the incidence of chronic diseases such as kidney failure, end stage renal diseases, Alzheimer’s, dementia, cancer, immune diseases, etc., which, in turn, is anticipated to boost the need for the corrective treatment of these conditions. This is estimated to further drive the demand for clinical trials and research, which will require the development of continuous renal replacement therapy systems. These factors are expected to drive the global continuous renal replacement therapy market. According to the United Nations, the geriatric population aged above 60 is expected to grow two-fold by 2050 and three-fold by 2100, an increase from 962 million in 2017 to 2.1 billion by 2050 and 3.1 billion by 2100.

Technological Developments to Drive CRRT Market

Technological advancements are driving innovations in continuous renal replacement therapy. Continuous renal replacement therapy devices have enabled the support of multiple organ therapy using different continuous renal replacement therapy modalities in the past few years. Technological advancements have also enabled the usage of the precision continuous renal replacement therapy principle to develop devices with upgraded circuits to extend support to other organs, apart from the kidneys. Another development is obtaining information about the patient’s health through technology-assisted devices to study and analyze multiple treatments. The development of fourth-generation continuous renal replacement therapy devices, such as ACUsmart, offers a smart and optimal device for critically-ill patients.

Continuous Venovenous Haemofiltration (CVVH) Mode to Lead CRRT Market

Continuous venovenous hemofiltration (CVVHF) is the most preferred technique. In terms of mode, the continuous veno venous haemofiltration (CVVHF) segment is likely to account for a major share of the continuous renal replacement therapy market. CVVH is more effective than continuous venovenous haemodiafiltration (CVVHDF), and may be associated with fewer complications. This mode offers a higher ultrafiltration rate as compared to other modes. Based on product, the disposables segment accounted for the largest share of the global CRRT market in 2018, owing to a rise in the usage of bloodline sets in more than one type of CRRT modes, and benefits of hemofilters in continuous dialysis. Disposables are specific to every machine, and are usually designed for a specific treatment modality. The disposables product segment is further divided into bloodline sets, hemofilters, and other disposables. Moreover, the low cost of disposables and rise in dependency of physicians on disposables are propelling the segment.

Hospitals to Dominate Global CRRT Market

In terms of end user, the continuous renal replacement therapy market has been segmented into hospitals, clinics, and others. The hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2018, and will continue its dominance during the forecast period. Rise in the number of critically-ill patients across the globe is resulting in increase in patient admissions in ICUs in hospitals. Moreover, surge in the number of hospitals, globally, is also expected to boost the segment’s growth. The hospitals segment is driven by top-class facilities with continuous renal replacement therapy systems in ICUs across the world. Furthermore, patient preference for hospitals is also driving the segment. The presence of a large number of hospitals, highly-equipped infrastructure, use of technologically-equipped products, and favorable healthcare insurance policies in emerging economies are anticipated to drive the segment during forecast period.

Global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market: Prominent Regions

In terms of region, the global continuous renal replacement therapy market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe dominated the global continuous renal replacement therapy market in 2018, followed by North America. Europe accounted for a major share of the global continuous renal replacement therapy market in 2018. This can be attributed to the large patient pool suffering from acute kidney injury, technological advancements, favorable reimbursement policies, and well-defined regulatory framework in the region. Several key players of continuous renal replacement therapy systems are based in Europe. The continuous renal replacement therapy market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a high CAGR from 2019 to 2027. This can be attributed to increase in healthcare expenditure and a large patient population in countries such as India and China. For instance, Fresenius Medical Care plans to expand in China, aiming to open around 100 dialysis centers in the next five years. Moreover, leading players in the global continuous renal replacement therapy market are undertaking initiatives to reach maximum ESRD patients across all regions by setting up more dialysis centers. For instance, B. Braun Melsungen AG alone has more than 300 centers across Europe, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Product Launch and Merger & Acquisition Strategies to Drive Global CRRT Market

The global continuous renal replacement therapy market is highly competitive in terms of number of players. Key players operating in the global continuous renal replacement therapy market include Baxter International, Inc, Nipro Corporation , Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Asahi Kasei Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medica SPA, INFOMED SA, Medtronic (Bellco Società unipersonale a r.l.), and Toray Medical Company Limited (Toray Industries, Inc.). These players have adopted various strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, innovative products development, and investments in mergers & acquisitions to establish a strong distribution network. For instance, in February 2019, Fresenius Medical Care acquired NXStage Medical, Inc., a home dialysis product manufacturer, aiming to boost the trend of using continuous renal replacement therapy systems at home. Prominent market player Baxter International launched PrisMax in the U.S., in July 2019, to offer its product to enhance the health condition of critically-ill patients.

