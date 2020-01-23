Contract Catering Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2020: Russell＆Brand, Sutcliffe, Sodexo

Global Polyacrylamide Market was valued at US$ 2.68 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 4.53 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.78 % during a forecast period.

Global Polyacrylamide Market

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Polyacrylamide market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focus on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies and regional presence. The report also provide PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in Polyacrylamide market.

Polyacrylamide is formed by the synthesis of acrylamide subunits. This is usually used in water treatment and papermaking. Polyacrylamide plays a significant role in the wastewater management. Hence, the rising environmental concerns for the water management increase the usage of polyacrylamide. Coagulants and flocculants help in the solids/liquid separation of suspended particles in solution during the water management. In this case, the ionic polyacrylamide segment is used as coagulant aid to enhance the coagulation-flocculation process. Additionally, the polymer is used as friction reducer in the pad drilling technique, which is used in the production of Shale gas. Furthermore, the growth of mining sector also drives the polyacrylamide market, as it is used for the separation of mineral and ores in mines.

Growing demand for enhanced oil recovery, rising awareness of wastewater management, and growing population and rapid urbanization are the major driving factor for the growth of the polyacrylamide market. However, the factors such as volatility of raw material price, and alternative water treatment technologies would hamper the growth of the market in the forecast period. Whereas development of bio-based polyacrylamide at competitive prices would be the opportunity for the growth of the market in the foreseen period.

Based on Type, Cationic polyacrylamide is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the polyacrylamide market in the forecast period. The anionic and cationic segments both accounted for a share of over 85% of total demand for polyacrylamides in 2017. Cationic polyacrylamide holds the largest market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing usage of cationic polyacrylamide in numerous applications in diverse industries, such as additives in construction sector, color removal and desalination in wastewater treatment, and cell separation in biotechnological broths.

Based on Application, Water treatment was the largest segment of the polyacrylamide market in 2017. The rising demand of polyacrylamide to treat municipal and industrial sewage is likely to propel demand. Moreover, increasing government initiatives to promote water treatment industry is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth. Numerous oil fields around the globe are becoming mature, hence depleting the production obtained from natural drive. This is increasing the need for application of enhanced oil recovery methods for achieving enhanced oil production rates and maintaining the longevity of the well. The market for enhanced oil recovery is anticipated to increase at a significant rate in countries such as the United States, China, and Saudi Arabia.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is a develop market, followed by North America. The demand in the area is high owing to the presence and development of end-use application for the product. The region accounted highest CAGR of the global market in 2017. In APAC region, China is one of the largest producers of Polyacrylamide, followed by India and Japan. Asia Pacific is a potential market due to the presences of developing countries such as China and India. Modern lifestyle and food preference in these countries is expected to boost the market in the region.

The Scope of Global Polyacrylamide Market:

Global Polyacrylamide Market, by Type:

• Anionic

• Cationic

• Non-Ionic

Global Polyacrylamide Market, by Application:

• Water Treatment

• Pulp & Paper

• Enhanced Oil Recovery

• Mineral Processing

• Others

Global Polyacrylamide Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• South America

Key Players Operating In Global Polyacrylamide Market:

• BASF SE

• Kemira OYJ

• SNF Floerger Group

• Anhui Jucheng Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd

• Daqing Petrochemical Company

• Ashland Inc.

• Petro China

• SNF Group

• ZL Petrochemicals

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Beijing Hengju Chemical

• Xitao Polymer Co., Ltd

• Shandong Zibo East Polymer Co., Ltd

