Contract Lifecycle Management Software Market Grows With Changing Consumer Preferences & New Opportunities 2018 – 2028

Some of the Key strategies used by companies to grow rapidly are collaborations, acquisitions and partnerships for innovation. Every big or small organization forms alliances with companies to innovate new products or expand its customer base by improving its product portfolio. In order to manage the entire process of contracts, companies have adopted contract lifecycle management. The contract lifecycle management efficiently manages contracts and agreements between entities by managing each stage of a contract. The contract lifecycle management takes care of all the processes from contract request to renewal or disposition. The adoption of contract lifecycle management is increasing since it saves users from missed deadlines, penalties, extra payments, etc. Contract lifecycle management also takes care of timely payments to external vendors and helps contractors with increased profit margins. Since contract lifecycle management makes the process of collaboration, acquisition and partnerships easy, its adoption in the market is increasing.

Vendors in the contract lifecycle management market are focusing on developing software with enhanced capabilities to cater to consumer needs. They are also investing significantly in research and development. Increased collaboration, penetration of artificial intelligence and increasing focus on risk analysis are the key trends in the contract lifecycle management market.

Contract Lifecycle Management Market: Drivers and Restraints

Contract lifecycle management helps users reduce, eliminate or mitigate risks related to financing, legality and procurement. It also allows users to maintain documentation related to dates, pricing, information regarding internal and external entities involved and signatories. These benefits are driving the growth of contract lifecycle management market. Contract lifecycle management also provides a central repository for efficient contract system management. This factor will further drive the growth of the contract system management market.

Implementation of contract lifecycle management comes with the major challenge of back filing. A majority of return on investment (ROI) for any contract comes from the repository. Thus, it becomes difficult to find contracts and file ROI. Thus, the back filing challenge might hamper the adoption of contract lifecycle management.

Contract Lifecycle Management Market: Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

The contract lifecycle management market can be categorized on the basis of enterprise size, component and industry. The adoption of contract lifecycle management is increasing in large enterprises since it helps companies automate operations that have been predefined and structured. Also, the number of collaborations and other transactions occurring every year is more in large companies when compared to small and medium enterprises.

Based on Enterprise Size, the Contract Lifecycle Management market is segmented into:

Large Enterprise

Small and Medium Enterprise

Based on industry, the Contract Lifecycle Management market is segmented into:

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Pharmaceutical

Retail and e-commerce

Manufacturing

BFSI

Others

Based on component, the Contract Lifecycle Management market is segmented into:

Software

Services

Contract Lifecycle Management Market: Competitive Landscape

Examples of some of the key players operating in the Contract Lifecycle Management market are

SpringCM

Coupa Software Inc.

Icertis Inc.

Apttus Corporation

Sysintellects

SecureDocs Inc.

SAP SE

CobbleStone Systems

Oracle Corporation and Infor Inc.

Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the Contract Lifecycle Management market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and other APAC, Japan and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to hold large market share in the Contract Lifecycle Management market as a majority of Contract Lifecycle Management vendors, such as Oracle Corporation, Coupa Software Inc., and SAP SE, are based out of North America. The software and services market in developing regions, such as APEJ, Latin America, and parts of Africa, is characterized by increasing adoption of solutions, including contract lifecycle management, that can increase a business’ operational efficiency and reduce manual methods. Rising software spending and evolving business operation methods in countries in the above-mentioned regions is likely to increase the scope of penetration of contract lifecycle management in these regions in the near future.

Regional analysis for Global Contract Lifecycle Management Market includes

North America Contract Lifecycle Management Market US Canada

Latin America Contract Lifecycle Management Market Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Contract Lifecycle Management Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Benelux Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe Contract Lifecycle Management Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and Other APAC Contract Lifecycle Management Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Contract Lifecycle Management Market

China Contract Lifecycle Management Market

The Middle East and Africa Contract Lifecycle Management Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.