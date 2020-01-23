Contract Logistics Market Industry Analysis, Objective, Competitive Landscape, Key Target Audience By 2025

Market Overview:

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Contract Logistics Market is estimated to grow with a substantial rate during the forecast period 2019-2025, in consequence of economic development and dynamic business environment in the developing countries. Rapid urbanization, huge growth in the e-commerce sector and the upsurge in government’s supportive regulations such as foreign direct investment will foster the global Contract Logistics Market in the forecast period.

Moreover, the major factor driving the market is the growing e-commerce market across the globe coupled with varying buying patterns and trends in different countries. Additionally, the extensive upsurge in the retail industry, better economic growth, and growth in disposable income in emerging developing countries will accelerate the growth of the Contract Logistics market.

Furthermore, the rise in applications of contracts logistics for service integration, data management, and inclination of manufacturers towards more flexible solutions will contribute to Contract Logistics market growth during the forecast period. Also, Advancements in logistics technology for the better online order fulfillment by managing the company’s inventory, packaging, tracking, transportation of goods, reporting & forecasting, and warehouse management is expected to fuel the global Contract Logistics market over the future timeframe.

The Outsourcing segment of the Contract Logistics Market is projected to be the leading segment of the overall market during the forecast period

On the basis of Type, the Contract Logistics market has been bifurcated into Outsourcing and Insourcing. Outsourcing segment will lead the market owing to its application for increased consumer spending and cross-border purchasing along with huge expansion in the E-commerce market. The insourcing market is driven by cost saving along with centralized control of operational activities.

Inventory and Order Management Function of Contract Logistics Market is anticipated to be the leading segment of the overall market during the forecast period

Based on Business Function, the Contract Logistics market has been segmented into Accounting and Finance, Sales and Marketing, Inventory and Order Management, and Human Capital Management. Inventory and Order Management segment will dominate the market due to its application to tackle Contract Logistics issues and improve the efficiency of the entire supply chain. BFSI will influence by its application to handle sales data, financials, human resource and others of the banking industry.

BFSI is projected to lead the industry for utilizing the application of Contract Logistics during the forecast period

On the basis of end-user industry, the Contract Logistics market has been categorized into BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics, and Media & Entertainment. BFSI segment will lead the market due to its application in enterprises across the BFSI vertical to cater to today’s digital world while maintaining operational efficiency. IT & Telecom will trigger its application to carrying out the customer’s problems coupled with increment in internet users.

North America accounts for the lion’s share of the global Contract Logistics market during the anticipated period.

Geographically, the Contract Logistics market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America dominates the global Contract Logistics market over the forecast period due to the presence of established Contract Logistics vendors and service providers in these regions. The Asia Pacific market will be the fastest growing market in the account of growing organizational need for improving employee productivity and efficiency, in addition to saving operational costs.

Global Contract Logistics Market Competitive Landscape

Don’t miss the business opportunity of Contract Logistics Market. Consult our analyst and gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of Global Contract Logistics Market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of Contract Logistics production and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the global Contract Logistics Market, in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms value, on the basis of the region by segmenting Contract Logistics market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized and forecast the Global Contract Logistics market on the basis of type, Services and End-User Industry.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global Contract Logistics Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors, affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Companies such as Deutsche Post AG, GEODIS, DB Schenker, Hitachi Transport System, Ltd., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, XPO Logistics, Inc., Ryder System, Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Neovia Logistics Services, Ryder System and UPS Supply Chain Solutions are the key players in the global Contract Logistics market.

Scope of the Report

By Component

Solution

Services

By Business Function

Accounting and Finance

Sales and Marketing

Inventory and Order Management

Human Capital Management

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By End-User Industry

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

IT & Telecom

Transportation & Logistics

Media & Entertainment

In addition, the report provides an analysis of the Contract Logistics Market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

LATAM

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

MEA

Saudi Africa

UAE

Rest of Middle-East

