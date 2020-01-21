Contrast Injectors Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecasts 2019–2025

Connect with us

January 21, 2020

An analysis of Contrast Injectors Market has been provided in the latest report launched by DataIntelo.com that primarily focuses on the market trends, demand spectrum, and future prospects of this industry over the forecast period. Furthermore, the report provides a detailed statistical overview in terms of trends outlining the geographical opportunities and contributions by prominent industry share contenders.

Click Here To Access PDF Sample Copy @ https://dataintelo.com/request-sample/?reportId=8601

Moreover, the report centers on providing comprehensive analytical data on the regional segments, which include North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East& Africa, and the Rest of the World. Other than this, development plans & policies, marketing terminologies, manufacturing protocols, current trends, dynamics of the market, and classification have been explained in brief in this report. The team of researchers and analysts presents the readers accurate statistics and analytical data in the report in a simple manner by means of graphs, diagrams, pie charts, and other pictorial illustrations.

Major Players included in this report are as follows –
Bayer
Bracco
Guerbet
Medtron
Nemoto Kyorindo
Ulrich Medical

Contrast Injectors Market can be segmented into Product Types as –
Orally
Rectally
Intravenous

Contrast Injectors Market can be segmented into Applications as –
Magnetic Resonance Imaging
Medical X-ray
Computed Tomography
Ultrasound Imaging
Angiography

Contrast Injectors Market: Regional analysis includes:
Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
South America (Brazil etc.)
The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Enquire Here For Discount Or Report Customization @ https://dataintelo.com/ask-for-discount/?reportId=8601

Important Points Mentioned in the Contrast Injectors Market Study
Manufacturing Analysis: The report initially analyzes the various segments of the market in a brief manner, which includes product types, applications, and so on. Further, the report consists of a separate section wherein an in-depth analysis of the manufacturing process has been provided which has been verified through primary information collected by experts of reputed industries as well as the industry analysts.
Sales and Revenue Estimation: By applying several top-down and bottom-up approaches to the previous years sales and revenue data as well as the present market scenario, the analysts have anticipated the market growth and size in major geographies. The report further includes an all-inclusive study on the applications and end-user industries participating in the market. Furthermore, the report provides crucial data on the regulatory policies and guidelines, as well as the macro-economic factors that determine the evolution of the market along with predictive analysis.
Demand & Supply Assessment: The report further offers key information on the manufacturing and cost analysis, consumption ratio, import/export factors, and product and service distribution.
Competitiveness: The report provides crucial data based on the company profile, product portfolio, product and service cost, potential, sales and revenue generated by the key pioneers and other leading companies.

To purchase this report, Visit: https://dataintelo.com/checkout/?reportId=8601

Introduction about Global Contrast Injectors Market
Global Contrast Injectors Market Size (Sales) Market Share in 2019 by Product Type (Categorization)
Global Contrast Injectors Market Size (Sales) Market Share in 2019 by Application Type (End-Users)
Global Contrast Injectors Growth Rate and Sales (2019-2025)
Global Contrast Injectors Market Share and Sales (Volume) Comparison by Applications
Global Contrast Injectors Suppliers/Players Profiles along with their Sales Data
Contrast Injectors Competition by Region, Application, Type, and Suppliers/Players
Defined (Value, Sales Price, and Volume) table for each geographic region under Contrast Injectors
A separate table of product value, market sales, gross margin, and revenue (2014-2019) for each product type

Additional Information: List of competitors along with their basic information and manufacturing platform

Essential commodities to generate the final product, supply chain, price trends, industrial chain analysis, sourcing strategy, and downstream buyers and more incomplete table of Contents.

For More Information on this report, Request Inquiry At https://dataintelo.com/enquiry-before-buying/?reportId=8601

About DataIntelo:
DATAINTELO has set its benchmark in the market research industry by providing syndicated and customized research report to the clients. The database of the company is updated on a daily basis to prompt the clients with the latest trends and in-depth analysis of the industry. Our pool of database contains various industry verticals that include: IT & Telecom, Food Beverage, Automotive, Healthcare, Chemicals and Energy, Consumer foods, Food and beverages, and many more. Each and every report goes through the proper research methodology, validated from the professionals and analysts to ensure the eminent quality reports.

Contact Info –
DataIntelo
Name – Alex Mathews
Email – [email protected]
Website – https://dataintelo.com
Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.

At US$ 375.9 Million Reached Peripheral Nerve Stimulators Market With 7.3% CAGR Value In The Year of 2028

January 21, 2020

January 21, 2020

  • Close to 600 neurological disorders affect approximately 500 million American every year, as per the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.
  • Growing incidences of nerve injuries and increase in obese population causing neurodegenerative disorders are two critical factors driving the demand for peripheral nerve stimulators.
  • Demand for peripheral nerve stimulators is expected to grow further given the high applicability through anesthesia procedures and in severe neuropathic pain.
  • Peripheral nerve stimulators being a targeted pain relief treatment allowing patients to take fewer pain medications indicates promising opportunities in the near future, specifically associated with pain management technologies.
  • Germany, U.S., Switzerland, Sweden, and Canada remain the top importers of peripheral nerve stimulator materials.

With the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently clearing two neurostimulation devices- SPRINT endura and extensa, for treating acute and chronic pain, the future landscape for peripheral nerve stimulators (PNS) looks promising.

As per a recently released in-depth study by Persistence Market Research (PMR), the global peripheral nerve stimulator market is projected to represent a robust year on year revenue growth of approximately 6.9 percent in 2019. The global peripheral nerve stimulator market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 375.9 Million, during the same period.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/18982 

In addition, current advancements in the peripheral nerve stimulators would gradually increase the demand for treating a host of chronic pain conditions arising from cranial neuralgias and peripheral nerve dysfunctions.

Apart from their implantation being minimally invasive, the new variants of peripheral nerve stimulators also allow externally-placed pulse generators to wirelessly transmit impulses to the implanted electrode.

Moreover, miniaturization of neuromodulation devices and ultrasound-guided, minimally invasive implantation technique are some notable advancements, likely to shift the spotlight on non-drug pain management solutions, such as peripheral nerve stimulators.

Insights from Segmentation Analysis of Peripheral Nerve Stimulator Market

  • Regionally, Europe with anticipated market share of approximately 35 percent by 2028-end, followed by North America accounting for 33.6 percent, for the same period will remain the most lucrative market for peripheral nerve stimulators.
  • By the type of peripheral nerve stimulator, transcutaneous stimulators will continue to generate maximum revenue.
  • In terms of end-users, hospitals will remain the largest segment, in terms of revenue and the trend is likely to continue through the forecast period. Outpatient centers, on the other hand, are expected to showcase limited revenue-generation possibilities.

“Given the applicability of peripheral nerve stimulators as a targeted alternative for pain management systems as opposed to high dosages of medication affecting the entire body, key companies manufacturing peripheral nerve stimulators are making substantial investments in clinical studies to improve the quality of treatment and technology for nerve disorder-related devices.

For Critical Insights On The Peripheral Nerve Stimulators Market, Request For Customization Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/18982

Advantages of peripheral nerve stimulator such as minimal or no side effects of administering neuromuscular blocking agents (NMBAs) along with integration of next-generation technology, is likely to shape the future of peripheral nerve stimulator”, Senior Analyst, Persistence Market Research

Company Profiles

  • Stimwave LLC.
  • SUNMED INC.
  • Vygon SA
  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • Medline Industries, In
  • Enteromedics
  • NeuroMetrix, Inc.
  • SPR Therapeutics LLC
  • ElectroCore, Inc.
  • NeuroSigma, Inc
  • Others.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/18982

PMR in its report on the global peripheral nerve stimulator landscape offers insights into the key developments and forward market strategies of top manufacturers of peripheral nerve stimulator. Companies are making novel innovations to specifically target peripheral nerve pain for patients who are not responsive to pharmacologic therapies. Key differentiation strategies adopted by key manufacturers include:

  • Tier-1 companies such as Boston Scientific Corporation, Vygon S.A, and ElectroCore, Inc. are likely to focus on expansion and acquisition strategies to further strengthen their market position. Boston Scientific Corporation, for instance, recently acquired BTG PLC to further expand its peripheral interventions portfolio with minimally invasive treatments for cancers and vascular conditions
  • Tier-2 companies including Medline Industries, Inc, NeuroSigma, Inc., Stimwave LLC will continue to focus on emerging markets for new product launches along with increasing their production capacity. Stimwave LLC, for instance, recently launched first wireless, micro-technology, and drug free neuromodulation device for relief from chronic pain.
  • Other smaller players are also projected to make acquisitions to expand their product and services platform, with a key focus on emerging markets in APEJ.
  • PMR also foresees substantial investments in R&D by companies and long-term contractual collaborations with research institutions.

At US$ 7,201.1 Mn Reached Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market With 5.8% CAGR Value In The Year of 2028

January 21, 2020

January 21, 2020

Solid dosage continues to remain the most preferred drug delivery form, used across a wide spectrum of pharmaceutical landscape, pushing the global oral solid dosage (OSD) contract manufacturing market to a promising US$ 21.5 Billion cap, in 2019, predicts Persistence Market Research, in its recently released study on the global oral solid dosage contract manufacturing landscape.

Apart from being more cost-effective (compared to the novel treatment alternatives and increasing number of biologics) and patient complaint, oral dosage provides increased physical and chemical stability, controlled-release options, and superior ease of handling. The global oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market is estimated to grow at a high CAGR of 5.8 percent, through the forecast period of 2017-2028.

The market will continue to perform immensely well, given the unrivaled demand for generics, in the coming years. Key companies operating in the oral solid dosage contract manufacturing landscape, anticipate substantial market growth through 2028, given the growing demand in emerging markets, continuing novel pharmaceutical formulations, and industry consolidation”, Principal Analyst, Pharmaceutical Domain, Persistence Market Research

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/25768

The global market for oral solid dosage contract manufacturing presents a highly fragmented landscape, wherein approximately 11 percent tier-1 leaders including Patheon N.V., AbbVie Inc., Catalent Inc., Piramal Enterprises, Capsugel (Lonza), and AuroSource hold a lion’s share of nearly 63 percent. In addition, tier-2 and tier-3 players contribute approximately 12 percent and 25 percent to the total market share, respectively. Their key forward market strategies include,

  • Increased research and development activities by US-based pharmaceutical companies translating into a number of mergers—aimed at scaling production capacity of New Chemical Entities (NCEs).
  • Innovator companies outsourcing active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and formulation manufacturing is resulting in nearly 60 percent cost cutting.
  • Long-term contract manufacturing partnerships between companies, is expected to remain a critical demand growth strategy—with most CMOs building contract manufacturing facilities for pharmaceutical companies. The trend is mostly prevalent in the North American oral solid dosage contract manufacturing landscape
  • Product differentiation, in a fragmented landscape, would help companies to solidify their market position in oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market, globally.
  • Consolidation remains a perennial issue for the CMO and contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), wherein acquisitions of either a standing provider or an existing pharmaceutical facility will dominate the oral solid dosage contract manufacturing landscape, specifically in US.
  • Big pharma are projected to balance their product portfolios and make substantial investments in their core capabilities.
  • CMOs are likely to strive hard to keep up with regulatory compliances—posing both as a challenge and opportunity for them.
  • Partnerships with third-party distributors will remain a highly adopted model.

For Critical Insights On The Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market, Request For Customization Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/25768

“In the global oral solid dosage contract manufacturing landscape, approximately 64 percent contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) pursue contract manufacturing as their primary business. The remaining 36 percent offer contract manufacturing in production facilities where they manufacture their own products. Of 280 largest CDMOs only 12.5 percent operate on global level i.e. their manufacturing and business development activities cover multiple geographical regions. Majority of medium to small size CMOs focus to serve their immediate markets”, the principal analyst explained further.

Novel technologies in the form of sublingual tablets and extended release beads in capsules are anticipated to benefit OSD contract manufacturers to either introduce new products or revive their older products. Apart from catering well to the patient segment having difficulties in swallowing tablets, including pediatric patients, extended release beads help in optimizing release rate, while reducing initial dose spike.

Sublingual tablets delivers quick medication, mostly used in pain management applications. Innovators are also betting on Amorphous solid dispersions (ASDs), providing them with more efficient solubility and stability, translating into safer drugs with enhanced efficacy.

Insights from Segmentation Analysis of Oral Solid Dosage (OSD) Contract Manufacturing Market

  • Tablet remain the most commonly preferred dosage form given the growing demand for specialized dosage forms including pediatric tablets and orally disintegrating tablets. By dosage form, tablets are expected to generate a revenue of US$ 11.2 Bn, in 2019, with immediate tablets contributing the maximum revenue share.
  • By end-user, small & medium size pharma and biotech companies will remain the most lucrative customers, in terms of revenue generation for oral solid dosage (OSD) contract manufacturing, considering small & medium pharma companies lack full-potential manufacturing facilities.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @  https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/25768

Company Profile

  • Recipharm AB
  • AbbVie Contract Manufacturing
  • Patheon N.V.
  • Catalent Inc.
  • NextPharma
  • Capsugel (Lonza Group AG)
  • Aurobindo Pharma Limited (AuroSource)
  • Siegfried AG
  • Piramal Pharma Solutions
  • CordenPharma
  • Others.

At US$ 4,830 Mn Reached Oral Hygiene Products Market With 4.3% CAGR Value In The Year of 2026

January 21, 2020

January 21, 2020

Rising consumer thrust on dental hygiene has led to burgeoning growth of the global oral care market. Oral hygiene products are in increasing demand across the globe, and the oral hygiene products market drives around 74% of the oral care market.

The easy availability of oral hygiene products such as toothpaste and toothbrush, mouth wash, and dental floss through multiple sales channels including supermarkets, hypermarkets, drug stores, and e-commerce portals is pushing revenues in the global market.

According to a new research published by Persistence Market Research (PMR), manufacturers of oral hygiene products are wooing consumers with innovative products incorporating healthy, natural ingredients (herbal toothpaste, vegan floss) and advanced technology (battery powered toothbrush) to stay ahead in the game.

“Consumers are becoming increasingly conscious of the oral hygiene products they consume and are demanding natural alternatives to chemical versions of their toothpastes and mouth washes. Manufacturers of oral hygiene products need to play the innovation game very well if they wish to sustain in this highly competitive market. This means moving away from synthetic compounds and embracing all natural formulations. Not to mention the constant focus on sustainability – the buzzword of the 21st century.” — Senior Consultant – Healthcare, Persistence Market Research 

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/25915

Cosmetic Dental Treatments and Dental Hygiene – Two Major Growth Influencers in the Global Oral Hygiene Products Market

While a sustained awareness of dental hygiene continues to flood the global market with a plethora of products, there is another end of the spectrum fueling demand for oral hygiene products. People are buying cosmetic dental products to enhance their dental aesthetics and are also undergoing cosmetic dental treatments as part of their personal makeover.

This is pushing revenues in the global oral hygiene products market. Oral health awareness continues to remain the top priority of both consumers and companies in the oral hygiene products market and top companies are undertaking several initiatives to promote oral hygiene.

PMR forecasts indicate this factor will result in a burgeoning demand for oral hygiene products such as toothpaste, toothbrush, dental floss, and mouthwash in the coming years.

Demand for medicated oral hygiene products will soar in the near future, according to PMR. Of late, there has been a high incidence of dental caries and other dental indications such as gingivitis, halitosis, and periodontitis. This has fueled the adoption of medicated oral hygiene products to provide relief from these conditions.

For Critical Insights On The Oral Hygiene Products Market, Request For Customization Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/25915

Innovation has seeped into the oral care market and consumers are spoilt for choice with the wide range of attractive oral hygiene products available in the market. Demand for electric toothbrushes, dental adhesive creams, denture fixatives and cleansers, and fresh breath strips continues to be on an upswing especially in the middle- and high-income classes of the population. This is expected to significantly impact revenues in the global oral hygiene products market.

The global oral hygiene products market is not without challenges. Rise in low-income population in several developing countries has reduced the focus on dental care, given the unaffordability of dental products by this class of the population.

There is a growing burden of dental caries and other dental disorders in low-income countries, keeping a large part of the below-the-poverty-line population away from basic dental care. The market for oral hygiene products in such countries is bound to take a revenue hit unless there is an improvement in public accessibility to basic dental care, according to PMR.

Further, the absence of efficient oral health policies in several countries is impacting the oral hygiene products market in a negative manner. Dental treatments – especially cosmetic procedures – are not covered under insurance in most countries and this is restricting several people from opting for these treatments.

This factor is anticipated to have a negative impact on the global oral hygiene products market to a certain extent.

Company Profiles

  • Colgate-Palmolive
  • Procter & Gamble
  • Unilever
  • GlaxoSmithKline
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • 3M Company
  • Dabur India Ltd.
  • Dentsply International Inc.
  • Ultradent Products, Inc.
  • Dentaid SL
  • Others

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/25915

The oral care landscape is dotted with mergers and acquisitions by the top players. Companies in the oral care market – especially manufacturers of oral hygiene products – are using M&A as a viable strategy to expand their brand presence especially in high potential growth markets. By acquiring smaller regional companies, bigger global players have made the oral hygiene products market highly consolidated by nature.

The leading players continue to dominate the global market for oral hygiene products, with new product launches and increasing consumer awareness campaigns as key strategies to retain their hold over the global market.

