Control Valve to Remain Lucrative During 2019-2030

manufacturers of drug abuse testing are focussing on creating awareness among people and drug store owners regarding the effects of drug abuse and importance of drug screening. Companies are also providing training on the identification of potential drug and alcohol abusers as well as on the use of drug abuse tests to law enforcement agencies.

Governments as well as companies to focus more on the implementation of prevention strategies for drug abuse

Drug abuse is currently creating a very huge impact on the global population. People with prolonged drug or alcohol abuse start suffering from chronic diseases like diabetes and heart disease. Such diseases prevailing among the people also impacts the economy and turns out to be a burden on the government. This has in turn made governments across the world to focus more on prevention and early intervention strategies for drug abuse. This has exceptionally driven the global drugs of abuse testing market. Owing to reduced productivity of individuals using illicit drugs, several employers are also emphasizing on protecting their workforce from drug abuse by conducting regular drugs of abuse tests as individuals using illicit drugs are more likely to change jobs, be less productive, be absent frequently and are more likely to get involved in workplace accidents. Owing to these factors, the demand for drugs of abuse testing from both private and public sector companies is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period.

