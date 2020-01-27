Cordless Drill Driver Market 2020-2025 by Black & Decker, DEWALT, Milwaukee Tool, RYOBI, Makita, Bosch, Craftsman

Description

Global Cordless Drill Driver Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Cordless Drill Driver Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Cordless drill driver is a battery-powered hole maker and a fastener driver for screws, nuts and small bolts. It’s equipped with a clutch that disengages the drill’s drivetrain when the tool reaches a specified amount of torque (turning force).

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3373513

Increasing demand from commercial & residential buildings, rapid urbanization, increasing utilization of drill drivers and growth in production of light vehicles are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising focus on product innovation is the major factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. In addition, cordless drill driver have less cords which also means more safety and allowing the user to user to move freely & unhindered are another factors that impelling the growth in the market of cordless Drill Driver during the forecast period. However, availability of cheap & less durable counterfeit products and unstable economic condition are the factors that limiting the growth of the market across the world.

The regional analysis of Global Cordless Drill Driver Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising automotive & construction sector and increasing demand for cordless drill drivers among end-user industries in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global Cordless Drill Driver market over the upcoming years. Further, North America anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to presence of large number of manufacturers of cordless drill drivers in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Black & Decker

DEWALT

Milwaukee Tool

RYOBI

Makita

Bosch

Craftsman

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3373513

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Pneumatic

Electric

By Application:

Household

Construction

Industrial

Medical

Automotive

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Cordless Drill Driver Market, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Cordless Drill Driver Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Cordless Drill Driver Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Cordless Drill Driver Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Cordless Drill Driver Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Cordless Drill Driver Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment V

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-cordless-drill-driver-market-forecasts-2018-2025

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +91 895 659 5155