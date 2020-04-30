Corneal Implants Market Overview by Top Players as AcuFocus, Inc.,Presbia PLC,ERAMED, INC.,Alcon,Ocular Systems. | Forecast till 2027

This TIP report offers a thorough analysis of the Global Corneal Implants Market. The primary objective of the report is to analyze the current market landscape and its future potential. All the relevant parameters have been considered for market analysis. The report also includes a discussion on the growth opportunities, drivers and restraints.

Corneal implants are optical devices inserted into cornea to improve vision, these are also known as corneal inlays. The corneal implant procedure is done under certain conditions like keratoconus and degenerative condition and is also used to correct hyperopia, myopia and astigmatism. The main purpose of corneal implants is to improve the near vision thereby reducing use of spectacles in adults with presbyopia.

The “Global Corneal Implants Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of corneal implants market with detailed market segmentation by tissue type, transplant type, condition, end user and geography. The global corneal implants market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading corneal implants market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The corneal implants market is expected to grow exponentially owing to driving factors such as, growth in geriatric population, increase in prevalence of eye diseases, growing awareness about the corneal implants, increase in incidences of trauma cases and others. On the other hand advancement in technologies, developing healthcare infrastructure and presence of skilled healthcare professionals are expected to offer growth opportunities.

The report also includes the profiles of key corneal implants market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

AcuFocus, Inc.

Presbia PLC

ERAMED, INC.

Alcon

Ocular Systems

Cornea Biosciences

DIOPTEX

Aurolab

AJL Ophthalmic S.A

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

The global corneal implants market is segmented on the basis of tissue type, transplant type, condition and end user. Based on tissue type, the market is segmented as human donor and artificial cornea. On the basis of transplant type, the corneal implants market is segmented into anterior lamellar keratoplasty, endothelial lamellar keratoplasty and penetrating keratoplasty. Based on condition, the market is segmented as fungal keratitis, Fuchs dystrophy and keratoconus. On the basis of end user market is segmented into hospitals, eye clinics and ambulatory surgical centers.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the Global Corneal Implants Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The corneal implants market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting corneal implants market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the corneal implants market in these regions.

TOC:

INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Corneal Implants Market – By Tissue Type

1.3.2 Corneal Implants Market – By Transplant Type

1.3.3 Corneal Implants Market – By Condition

1.3.4 Corneal Implants Market – By End User

1.3.5 Corneal Implants Market – By Region

1.3.5.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. CORNEAL IMPLANTS MARKET LANDSCAPE

Continued….

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period

Key factors driving the “CORNEAL IMPLANTS” market

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the “CORNEAL IMPLANTS” market

Challenges to market growth

Detailed company profiles of key vendor of “CORNEAL IMPLANTS” market

Detailed SWOT analysis of ten profiled companies

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global “CORNEAL IMPLANTS” market

Trending factors influencing the market in different geographical regions

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors

PEST analysis of the market for the five major regions

