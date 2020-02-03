Global Market
Corrugated Box Market – Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, Future Potential 2019 – 2024
The Global Corrugated Box Market is estimated to reach USD 128.3 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 3.7%, predicts forencis research (FSR).
Corrugated box is made up of the corrugated fibreboard consisting of fluted corrugated sheets along with one or more linerboards. Due to the presence of flutes, the corrugated box attains higher strength and better flexibility when compared to the cardboard. Corrugated boxes are durable, versatile, light material materials and are immensely used for packaging applications for industrial and consumer goods. Corrugated boxes are an eco-friendly alternative to conventional packaging solutions owing to biodegradable and recyclable characteristics.
Corrugated Box Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Growing Global Packaging Industry
Corrugated boxes are crucial in the global logistics and commodity distribution systems. These have gained higher popularity owing to their higher sustainability. The growth of the corrugated boxes market is mainly driven by global packaging sector. The global packaging industry is witnessing growth owing to the rise in penetration of online shopping among the potential population. The ongoing trend of Fit-To-Product packaging in the e-commerce sector is further pushing the global packaging sector. Changing consumer’s buying preferences to more processed and packaged goods is another important factor, projected to fuel the market growth in the years to follow.
Higher Demand for Eco-friendly Packaging
Environmental degradation through a varied medium is the key area of concern globally. The issues regarding the recyclability of the conventional packaging materials is one of them. This has given rise to eco-friendly packaging components such as cardboard and corrugated boxes. An increase in consumer awareness regarding the environmental impact of non-degradable packaging materials is shifting the consumer demand for the green packaging.
Market Challenge:
Escalating Raw Material Prices
For the production of corrugated fibreboard, Kraft paper is the key raw material used, which is then process and folded to develop a corrugated box of desired shape and size. However, the volatile price of the raw materials for the production of the corrugated box is acting as a major restraint for the market growth. The cost of the raw materials especially Kraft paper is escalating owing to insufficient supply disruption. In addition to this, increasing global delivery and packaging demand has further escalated the demand for Kraft paper, which increases its price.
Hence, rising raw material prices is anticipated to act as a roadblock for the market growth.
Corrugated Box Market: Key Segments
On the Basis of Type: Single-phase Corrugated, Single Wall Corrugated Box, Double Wallboard and Triple Wallboard
On the Basis of Flute Type: Type A Flute, Type B Flute, Type C Flute, Type E Flute and Type F Flute
On the Basis of Fold Style: Regular Slotted Container (RSC), Full Overlap Container (FOL), Half Slotted Type, Telescope Type, Fold Type & Tray and Others
On the Basis of End-User: Food and Beverage, Electronics, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Others
On the basis of Region: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa with individual country-level analysis.
Corrugated Box Market: Report Scope
The report on the corrugated box market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
List of the leading companies operating in the Corrugated Box Market include:
- Rengo Co., Ltd. (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- Smurfit Kappa
- International Paper
- Mondi
- Cascades inc.
- WestRock Company
- Georgia-Pacific
- DS Smith
- Oji Holdings Corporation
- Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd
- Other Key Companies
Corrugated Box Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Corrugated Box Market, by Type
- Single-phase Corrugated
- Single Wall Corrugated Box
- Double Wallboard
- Triple Wallboard
Corrugated Box Market, by Flute Type
- Type A Flute
- Type B Flute
- Type C Flute
- Type E Flute
- Type F Flute
Corrugated Box Market, by Fold Style
- Regular Slotted Container (RSC)
- Full Overlap Container (FOL)
- Half Slotted Type
- Telescope Type
- Fold Type & Tray
- Others
Corrugated Box Market, by End-User
- Food and Beverage
- Electronics
- Personal Care
- Pharmaceutical
- Chemical
- Others
Corrugated Box Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the global market?
- What are the evolving applications of global market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the global market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
About Forencis Research
Contact Us

FORENCIS RESEARCH
Phone: +1 (720) 306 9020
Email: [email protected]
Contact Us
FORENCIS RESEARCH
Phone: +1 (720) 306 9020
Email: [email protected]
For more market research insights, please visit https://www.forencisresearch.com
Global Sportswear Market Revenue by Applications, Types and Region 2020 to 2025 Research Report
KandJ Market Research reports titled “Global Sportswear Market CAGR, Share and Growth Rate, and Forecast (2020-2025) of the Industry Major Players” helps the readers to maximize their profits and business making ventures by gaining complete insights of Sportswear Industry. The newest developments and growth opportunities in Sportswear market are covered. Development trends, revenue analysis, Global Sportswear market share and market dynamics are accessible to enhance the business.
“World Sportswear Market Research Report 2024 (Covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India and etc) – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast” the new research report adds in the kandjmarketresearch.com research reports database. This Research Report spread across 100 Pages, with briefing Top companies and detailed with tables and figures.
The vital Sportswear insights, opportunities in existing and emerging parts are explained in this report as well as an in-depth analysis of the present state of Sportswear, progressive future trends, and comprehensive analysis based on Sportswear type, application, players, key segments, key drivers and regions are covered. The report carefully analyzes the Sportswear competitor’s profiles, SWOT analysis, industry chain structure, CAGR (Compound annual growth rate) and production process view.
The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Industrial Sportswear market. Leading players of the Sportswear Market profiled in the report include:
- Nike
- Adidas
- Puma
- Columbia
- ASICS
- Patagonia
- Marmot
- THE NORTH FACE
- Burton
- UNDER ARMOUR
- Volcom
- Montbell
- Obermeyer
- Many more…
Product Type of Sportswear market such as: Hats, Upper Garment, Under Clothing, Skirts.
Applications of Sportswear market such as: Professional Athletic, Amateur Sport.
The report starts with an introduction, definition, objectives, and Global Sportswear market scope. The industry size is projected based on market value, revenue, concentration ratio and Sportswear growth rate. The report covers major industry trends, drivers, threats which will depict the market growth during the forecast period.
The complete perspective in terms of Sportswear revenue, geographical regions namely USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, South East Asia is described. The key information on distributors and suppliers of Sportswear industry indicates the present and forecast trends.
A complete market strategies are explained in this research report which is segmented into by product type, end users, applications, etc. Forecast industrial statistics will roll on the way to predict the futuristic industry growth opportunities. The related facts and market numbers are presented which are gathered from regulatory authorities. Dominating factors influencing the growth of dominant market players and their position is analyzed in this report.
Report Summary:
- In the first section, the report presents industry overview, definition, and scope.
- The second part clear about the Sportswear industry bifurcation by Type, Application and Geographical regions.
- The major market players of Industry and their market share, revenue analysis, sales margin, etc. are presented in this in depth analysis.
- The Import-Export policy, capitals utilized, study of raw materials, demand and supply of the products is offered for the better understanding of new competitors and their market position is clarified.
- The Strength, Weakness, Opportunity & Threats are examined in such a manner that it will be helpful for future decision making procedures.
- The researcher analysis is surveyed along with the 5-year forecast scope of the report for this industry.
- All these will lead to successful & profitable business plans and informed moves.
Heat Treatment Furnace Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025
KandJ Market Research reports titled “Global Heat Treatment Furnace Market CAGR, Share and Growth Rate, and Forecast (2020-2025) of the Industry Major Players” helps the readers to maximize their profits and business making ventures by gaining complete insights of Heat Treatment Furnace Industry. The newest developments and growth opportunities in Heat Treatment Furnace market are covered. Development trends, revenue analysis, Global Heat Treatment Furnace market share and market dynamics are accessible to enhance the business.
“World Heat Treatment Furnace Market Research Report 2024 (Covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India and etc) – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast” the new research report adds in the kandjmarketresearch.com research reports database. This Research Report spread across 109 Pages, with briefing Top companies and detailed with tables and figures.
The vital Heat Treatment Furnace insights, opportunities in existing and emerging parts are explained in this report as well as an in-depth analysis of the present state of Heat Treatment Furnace, progressive future trends, and comprehensive analysis based on Heat Treatment Furnace type, application, players, key segments, key drivers and regions are covered. The report carefully analyzes the Heat Treatment Furnace competitor’s profiles, SWOT analysis, industry chain structure, CAGR (Compound annual growth rate) and production process view.
The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Industrial Heat Treatment Furnace market. Leading players of the Heat Treatment Furnace Market profiled in the report include:
- Andritz
- Tenova
- Aichelin Group
- Inductotherm Corporation
- ALD
- Ipsen
- Despatch
- SECO/WARWICK
- Nachi-Fujikoshi
- Primetals Technologies
- PVA TePla
- Cieffe(Accu）
- Mersen
- Gasbarre Furnace
- TPS
- Surface Combustion
- CEC
- Sistem Teknik
- Many more…
Product Type of Heat Treatment Furnace market such as: Atmosphere Furnaces, Vacuum Furnaces.
Applications of Heat Treatment Furnace market such as: Metallurgical Industry, Transportation.
The report starts with an introduction, definition, objectives, and Global Heat Treatment Furnace market scope. The industry size is projected based on market value, revenue, concentration ratio and Heat Treatment Furnace growth rate. The report covers major industry trends, drivers, threats which will depict the market growth during the forecast period.
The complete perspective in terms of Heat Treatment Furnace revenue, geographical regions namely USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, South East Asia is described. The key information on distributors and suppliers of Heat Treatment Furnace industry indicates the present and forecast trends.
A complete market strategies are explained in this research report which is segmented into by product type, end users, applications, etc. Forecast industrial statistics will roll on the way to predict the futuristic industry growth opportunities. The related facts and market numbers are presented which are gathered from regulatory authorities. Dominating factors influencing the growth of dominant market players and their position is analyzed in this report.
Report Summary:
- In the first section, the report presents industry overview, definition, and scope.
- The second part clear about the Heat Treatment Furnace industry bifurcation by Type, Application and Geographical regions.
- The major market players of Industry and their market share, revenue analysis, sales margin, etc. are presented in this in depth analysis.
- The Import-Export policy, capitals utilized, study of raw materials, demand and supply of the products is offered for the better understanding of new competitors and their market position is clarified.
- The Strength, Weakness, Opportunity & Threats are examined in such a manner that it will be helpful for future decision making procedures.
- The researcher analysis is surveyed along with the 5-year forecast scope of the report for this industry.
- All these will lead to successful & profitable business plans and informed moves.
2020-2025 Report on Global Shock Absorber Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel
KandJ Market Research reports titled “Global Shock Absorber Market CAGR, Share and Growth Rate, and Forecast (2020-2025) of the Industry Major Players” helps the readers to maximize their profits and business making ventures by gaining complete insights of Shock Absorber Industry. The newest developments and growth opportunities in Shock Absorber market are covered. Development trends, revenue analysis, Global Shock Absorber market share and market dynamics are accessible to enhance the business.
“World Shock Absorber Market Research Report 2024 (Covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India and etc) – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast” the new research report adds in the kandjmarketresearch.com research reports database. This Research Report spread across 106 Pages, with briefing Top companies and detailed with tables and figures.
The vital Shock Absorber insights, opportunities in existing and emerging parts are explained in this report as well as an in-depth analysis of the present state of Shock Absorber, progressive future trends, and comprehensive analysis based on Shock Absorber type, application, players, key segments, key drivers and regions are covered. The report carefully analyzes the Shock Absorber competitor’s profiles, SWOT analysis, industry chain structure, CAGR (Compound annual growth rate) and production process view.
The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Industrial Shock Absorber market. Leading players of the Shock Absorber Market profiled in the report include:
- ZF
- KYB
- Showa
- Bilstein
- Anand
- Mando
- Magneti Marelli
- KONI
- Hitachi
- Tenneco
- Ride Control
- Endurance
- ALKO
- Escorts Group
- S&T Motiv
- Duroshox
- Chuannan Absorber
- Many more…
Product Type of Shock Absorber market such as: Twin-tube Shock Absorber, Mono-tube Shock Absorber.
Applications of Shock Absorber market such as: Automotive, Motorcycle.
The report starts with an introduction, definition, objectives, and Global Shock Absorber market scope. The industry size is projected based on market value, revenue, concentration ratio and Shock Absorber growth rate. The report covers major industry trends, drivers, threats which will depict the market growth during the forecast period.
The complete perspective in terms of Shock Absorber revenue, geographical regions namely USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, South East Asia is described. The key information on distributors and suppliers of Shock Absorber industry indicates the present and forecast trends.
A complete market strategies are explained in this research report which is segmented into by product type, end users, applications, etc. Forecast industrial statistics will roll on the way to predict the futuristic industry growth opportunities. The related facts and market numbers are presented which are gathered from regulatory authorities. Dominating factors influencing the growth of dominant market players and their position is analyzed in this report.
Report Summary:
- In the first section, the report presents industry overview, definition, and scope.
- The second part clear about the Shock Absorber industry bifurcation by Type, Application and Geographical regions.
- The major market players of Industry and their market share, revenue analysis, sales margin, etc. are presented in this in depth analysis.
- The Import-Export policy, capitals utilized, study of raw materials, demand and supply of the products is offered for the better understanding of new competitors and their market position is clarified.
- The Strength, Weakness, Opportunity & Threats are examined in such a manner that it will be helpful for future decision making procedures.
- The researcher analysis is surveyed along with the 5-year forecast scope of the report for this industry.
- All these will lead to successful & profitable business plans and informed moves.
