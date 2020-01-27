MARKET REPORT
Cosmetic Preservatives Market Potential Growth, Attractive Valuation Make It Is A Long-Term Investment
Cosmetic Preservatives Market: Introduction
Cosmetic preservatives are used as antimicrobials, antioxidants, and stabilizers. Many cosmetics are produced via biodegradable elements. These can decay due to a variety of microbes. The presence of water in products is another reason for decomposition of cosmetics if stored for a long time. This may result in change of odor, viscosity, and color. Cosmetic preservatives are primarily added to product formulations to inhibit the growth of microbes. Based on raw material, preservatives are classified as natural and synthetic. Natural preservatives include oil extracts from plants such as curry leaf, cinnamon leaf, and clove bud. Commonly used synthetic preservatives include parabens, formaldehyde releasers, isothiazolinones, phenoxyethanol, and organic acids. However, synthetic compounds have been proved to be more effective in controlling the development of the bacteria. North America has been the largest cosmetic preservatives market in the world since the last few years.
Read Report Overview @
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/cosmetic-preservatives-market.html
Preservatives are used in the formulation of face masks, lotions, sunscreens, and scrubs. Various preservatives are available, depending on products such as rinse-off, leave-on, and wet wipes. Leave-on products include creams, body lotions, and deodorants. Rinse-off products comprise shampoos and soaps. Wet wipes include wet tissues and baby wipes.
Parabens are commonly used preservatives and include a wide range of chemicals such as germaben II, methylparaben, and propylparaben. Parabens offer characteristics similar to that of natural preservatives. They also have less adverse effects on the skin when applied. Parabens can be employed in leave-on and rinse-off products. Formaldehyde releasers act as an antimicrobial to prevent side effects caused by excess formaldehyde. Commonly used formaldehyde releasers include germall plus, DMDM hydantoin, imidozolidinyl urea and diazolidinyl urea. The parabens and formaldehyde releasers market is likely to hamper due to carcinogenic effects.
Phenoxyethanol preservatives such as optiphen and optiphen plus are used widely in products such as shampoos, shaving gels, and toothpastes. The market for phenoxyethanol preservatives is expected to expand at a significant rate, owing to the demand for long lasting and more effective products. Isothiazolinones are primarily employed in products such as hair shampoos and other rinse-off products. The Isothiazolinones market witnessed moderate growth in 2014 and is expected to continue in the forecast period. Organic acids such as benzoic acid, sorbic acid, levulinic acid and anisic acid are used as preservatives. These are considered as natural alternatives manufactured synthetically. The organic acid based preservatives witnessed a rise in market in last few years and is expected to continue owing to increasing demand for natural products.
Cosmetic Preservatives Market: Region-wise Insight
The cosmetic preservatives market has shown a considerable growth in North America. This growth was due to the increased awareness regarding beauty products. China has witnessed steady growth in the past and is anticipated to continue thus in the cosmetic preservatives market. This rise in demand is likely due to the increase in consumption of cosmetic products such as facial creams, hair gels and increased health consciousness of the people.
Request Brochure @
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=13622
This acts as a major driver for the cosmetic preservatives market in China and other developing regions including India and ASEAN. The cosmetic preservatives market in Europe has expanded significantly. The natural preservatives market is expected to emerge largely due to the stringent regulations in the European Union, which limits the use of manufactured chemicals. The global cosmetic preservatives market is anticipated to expand owing to the rising demand for premium products during the forecast period.
Cosmetic Preservatives Market: Key Players
Key players operating in the cosmetic preservatives market include The Dow Chemical Company, Ashland Inc., AE Chemie, INC., Clariant AG, Finetech Industry Limited, Jinan Haohua Industry Co., Ltd., The Procter & Gamble Company, Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corporation, Penta Manufacturing Company, LLC., and StruChem Co., Ltd.
MARKET REPORT
Latest Updated Report Contract Logistics Market In-Depth Analysis 2025 – Leading by Ryder System, CEVA Logistics AG, Neovia Logistics Services
Premium Market Insights reports titled “Contract Logistics Market” and forecast to 2025 gives a detailed analysis of the market with key company profiles. Contract Logistics market is evaluated based on two segments i.e., by type and application and covers essential statistics and details for current and future market scenarios. The report actively includes informative aspects relating to product developments, launches, and trends, to assist market players, shareholders, and investors in strategic decision making.
Check for the sample here – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00000475
The report also puts forward the current and future market scenario derived precisely from a thorough analysis of the markets across five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. The exhaustive PEST analysis is done for each region to assess major external factors which may influence Contract Logistics Market in the coming years.
The market study also includes the key drivers expected to boost the market growth and restraining factors along with future opportunities during the forecast. Contract Logistics Market is likely to showcase symbolic growth opportunities owing to growing demands for Industrial Wax across the globe. The market report highlights top ten companies’ operation strategy in the market through a descriptive SWOT analysis of each company, business overview, products and services, financial statements of last three years, and key developments and product launches by the company in recent years.
The List of companies covered in this Reports are:
1.Deutsche Post AG
2. GEODIS
3. DB Schenker
4. Hitachi Transport System, Ltd.
5. Kuehne + Nagel International AG
6. XPO Logistics, Inc.
7. Ryder System, Inc.
8. CEVA Logistics AG
9. Neovia Logistics Services, LLC
10. UPS Supply Chain Solutions
The insights also cover the production, value, market share, and growth rate of these top manufacturers and investigate the competitive landscapes for a better understanding of the market scenario. The report is intended to help the readers develop a practical and intelligent approach to market dynamics and exploit opportunities accordingly.
For Purchase this report: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00000475
About Premium Market Insights:
Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.
Contact Info:
Name: Sameer Joshi
Email: [email protected]
Organization: Premium Market Insights
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
MARKET REPORT
Global Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market is anticipated to rise to a worth US$197.4 million by the end of the assessment period.
The growing number of manufacturers of sodium cocoyl isethionate (SCI) renders the global market largely competitive, notes Transparency Market Research (TMR). However, the vendor landscape is increasingly favorable toward large chemical companies who possess technical expertise to produce compounds that are moisture free. The paucity of advanced manufacturing technologies in small-scale manufacturers may keep them away from the lucrative gains.
TMR observes that several prominent chemical manufacturers are actively engaged in research and development activities with the move toward wider commercialization of SCI-based products across the globe. Top players adopt merger and acquisition as the key strategy for consolidating their shares. This helps in bolstering their sales channel and boost their technical capacity for end-product formulation. Top players include AkzoNobel N.V., Galaxy Surfactants, Huanggang Yongan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., BASF SE, Clariant International AG, and Innospec Inc.
The global sodium cocoyl isethionate market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period of 2017–2025. The market stood at US$125.1 million in 2016 and is anticipated to rise to a worth US$197.4 million by the end of the assessment period.
Request [email protected]
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=37763
The various applications of SCI are products pertaining to skin care, hair care, oral care, and baby care. Of these, SCI-based skin care alone accounted for over 40% of the total global consumption in 2016. The segment is expected to retain its dominance in the coming years as well, driven by the rising demand for this plant-based alternative in skin cleanser products. Geographically, the combined share of North America and Europe exceeds 40% of the global demand for SCI in 2016. The dominance of these regional markets is likely to continue over the forecast period, attributed to a robust personal care industry in the regions and the large appetite for innovative products.
Proliferating Demand for SCI Products in Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry accentuate Market
The growth of the sodium cocoyl isethionate market rides on the back of substantial usage of its products in the cosmetics and personal care industry across the globe. The rapid strides that the personal care industry is witnessing in various parts of the globe is a potential factor supporting the rapid expansion of the market. The rising demand for plant-based mild surfactants as ingredients in a large variety of soap and skin cleansers among worldwide populations is a key factor propelling the demand for SCI. Attractive properties that underpin the demand for this surfactants are remarkable foam forming ability, marked moisturizing effect, and less skin irritation.
Browse Press [email protected]
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/sodium-cocoyl-isethionate-market.htm
Extensive Uptake in Making Skincare and Hair Care Products catalyze Growth
The rising usage of SCI in numerous baby care products is accentuating the global market. The rising preference of plant-based ingredients over animal-based ones is fueling the demand for SCI as the surfactant is derived from coconut oil. In this regard, the trend toward the usage of sulfate-free and environmental-friendly ingredients in skin care products is also bolstering the uptake. The rising demand for sulfate-free shampoo is a case in point.
Furthermore, the marked use of SCI in making premium personal care products is boosting the market.
Rapid Rise in Disposable Incomes boost Demand for Premium Skin Care Products
The rise in disposable incomes of populations in emerging economies is a key factor accentuating the market. The growing population of affluent middle class has led to the substantial demand for premium skin care products. This has bolstered the demand for SCI.
The substantial need for safe as well as effective personal care ingredients, in developed regions, is influencing the positive demand for SCI. The advent of advanced cleanser based on sodium cocoyl isethionate surfactant has opened large lucrative avenue for market players.
MARKET REPORT
Extruded Plastics Market is forecast to reach US$271,797.3 mn by the end of 2025
Leading players in the global extruded plastics market are aiming to cater demand emanating from consumer goods, packaging, and agriculture industries. Doing so they are looking to establish a stronghold in the global market. Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a recent study identifies Sealed Air Corporation, Berry Global Inc., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Formosa Plastics Corporation, and Sigma Plastics Group as some of the key market participants. Considering the focus towards innovation, TMR expects the research spending by the market players to increase over the coming years. Besides helping the market players expand their footprint worldwide, these strategies are also expected to buoy growth or the global extruded plastics market. Given the prevailing competition, several market players are likely to forge strategic collaborations to forge growth. These strategies are likely to positively influence the overall market.
TMR pegged the global extruded plastic market at US$162,240.3 mn in 2016. Rising at a CAGR of 6%, the market is forecast to reach US$271,797.3 mn by the end of 2025. Among key types, the demand for low density polyethylene (LPDE) is expected to rise at a promising pace. LPDE is non-toxic, it has a high molecular weight, and shows impressive break resistance. The increasing awareness offered by LPDE is expected to fuel their demand in the coming years. Regionally, Asia Pacific emerged dominant in the global extruded plastics market in 2016. The increasing use of plastic products and containers will fuel the demand for extruded plastics in the region.
Rising Demand from Automotive and Packaging Industries to Boost Growth
As per TMR, automotive and packaging industries emerged as key end users of extruded plastics. Against this backdrop, growth witnessed in these countries will create lucrative growth prospects for the global extruded plastics market. Furthermore, the increasing demand for ready-to-eat food will reassert the dominant stance of the packaging industry. The prevailing market forces are expected to tip scales in favor of the global extruded plastics market. Recent statistics released by international organizations reveals robust growth in automotive production between 2015 and 2016. The globally accelerating vehicle production backed by the increasing demand for vehicles with advanced features will enable growth in the global extruded plastics market. Furthermore, the market is expected to gain considerably from the advent of advanced technologies and the increasing investment in research and development.
Request [email protected]
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=20687
Volatility in Raw Material Prices Continues to Threaten Growth Prospects
On the downside, the market will continue reeling under volatile raw material prices. TMR has highlighted this as one of the key factors restricting growth in the global extruded plastics market. Rising raw material prices can push the cost of producing and processing products. This will inevitably surge the prices in which these products are sold, which can have a negative impact on the overall market. A key point to note here is that extruded plastics are obtained from crude oil. Considering this, the high cost and the complex nature of processing often spikes prices of extruded plastics in turn adversely impacting their sales. This, together with stringent regulations implemented across certain nations to curb the use of plastics will restrain the extruded plastics market to an extent.
Browse Press [email protected]
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/extruded-plastics-market.htm
Nonetheless, the rising use of extruded plastics across various sectors will enable the market witness a steady growth through the course of the report’s forecast period.
Latest Updated Report Contract Logistics Market In-Depth Analysis 2025 – Leading by Ryder System, CEVA Logistics AG, Neovia Logistics Services
Cosmetic Preservatives Market Potential Growth, Attractive Valuation Make It Is A Long-Term Investment
Global Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market is anticipated to rise to a worth US$197.4 million by the end of the assessment period.
Extruded Plastics Market is forecast to reach US$271,797.3 mn by the end of 2025
Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Market to Witness Remarkable Growth by 2025| NCR Corporation, Verifone Systems Inc, Cognizant, PAR Technology Corporation, NEC Display Solutions of America, etc
Aerospace Coatings Market expanding at a CAGR of 5.80% during the period from 2017 to 2025
Adhesive Market is projected to reach US$55.8 bn by the end of the forecast period
Supplementary Protectors Market Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2017 – 2027
Glass Reinforced Plastic Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.60% during the period from 2017 to 2026
Industrial Rubber Products Market :Rise in Demand from End Users to Boost the Market
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
Sawmill Market Key Players, Application and Business Analysis over Distributed Regions – Global Forecast to 2026.
Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market by Types, Applications, Countries, Companies and Forecasts to 2026 covered in a Latest Research
Engineered Wood Products Market Report Forecast by Capital Investment, Industry Outlook, Opportunities & Trends 2024
Sawmill Machinery Market Trends Analysis 2019-2026
Starlink Simulation produced Low Latency when Inter-Satelite Laser Links is left out
New Lithium-ion manifest brings Tesla entity near the aimed 1 Million-Mile Battery
Boeing Chief Executive Officer resigns after the Starliner’s historic landing
Boeing Starliner Astronauts are training to fly via simulations
Trending
-
MARKET REPORT4 weeks ago
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
New breakthrough in organoids
-
MARKET REPORT1 week ago
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Deep brain stimulation to treat severe tinnitus: encouraging results
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
Children allergic to cow’s milk are smaller and lighter according to study
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Earth’s crust has grown much more during the first billion years than ever before
-
MARKET REPORT1 week ago
Sawmill Market Key Players, Application and Business Analysis over Distributed Regions – Global Forecast to 2026.