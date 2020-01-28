MARKET REPORT
Cough Hypersensitivity Syndrome Treatment Market : Industry Demands, Top Key Players, Industry Analysis & Forecast By 2027
Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report on the cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market for the forecast period of 2019–2027. According to the report, the global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market was valued at ~US$ 7 Bn in 2018, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2027.
- Cough hypersensitivity syndrome encompasses various cough-related conditions arising from exposure to certain mechanical, thermal, and chemical environments.
- The treatment for cough hypersensitivity syndrome includes prescribing and consumption of various classes of drugs that are mainly effective for three causes of chronic cough. These causes range from asthma and upper airway cough syndrome to reflux conditions.
- Growth of the global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market can be attributed to the rise in the prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases across the globe, which is leading to an increase in chronic cough conditions in the global population.
- North America dominated the global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market in 2018, and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the increase in the number of allergens leading to unexplained cough and high prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases in the region.
- Asia Pacific is a lucrative cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market, due to high pollution levels, weather changes, and rise in the prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases in the region.
Increase in Prevalence of Chronic Respiratory Diseases and Number of Smokers Driving Market Growth
- The prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases has been increasing at a rapid pace. These diseases include chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, asthma, and several other allergic conditions, which lead to significant rise in chronic cough.
- This rise in the prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases is propelling the growth of the global cough hypersensitivity syndrome market.
- As per the International Study of Asthma and Allergy in Childhood, the annual prevalence of allergic rhinitis is considered to be approximately 30% in the adolescent population.
- Increase in the number of smokers around the world is one of the major factors responsible for the growth of the cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market.
- Unexplained chronic cough associated with Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) is a major driver for the global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market. GERD is one of the most common causes of chronic cough. Thus, the high prevalence of this condition is likely to drive the demand for its treatment.
Antitussive Agents to Dominate Cough Hypersensitivity Syndrome Treatment Market
- Based on drug class, the global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market has been segmented into antitussive agents, inhaled corticosteroids, short acting beta-2 agonists, anti-cholinergics, antihistamines, proton pump inhibitors, and others.
- The antitussive agents drug class segment dominated the global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market in 2018, and is projected to continue its dominance, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.
- Increase in the usage of antitussive agents for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and ongoing research for the development of effective antitussive therapies are some of the major factors responsible for the growth of this segment.
Easy Availability of Over-the-counter Medicines for Cough Favoring Retail Pharmacies
- In terms of distribution channel, the global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market has been classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.
- The retail pharmacies segment dominated the global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market. The easy availability of over-the-counter medicines at retail pharmacies for the treatment of cough is contributing to the expansion of the segment.
- The online pharmacies segment is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period.
- Rise in the awareness regarding online channels that sell cough medicines and convenience of product comparison on online platforms are some of the factors propelling the growth of the online pharmacies segment.
North America to Lead Global Cough Hypersensitivity Syndrome Treatment Market
- In terms of region, the global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
- North America accounted for a major share of the global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market in 2018, due to a rise in the prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases and increase in focus on R&D to develop a specific course of treatment for cough hypersensitivity.
- Asia Pacific is a lucrative cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market, and this market is projected to expand at a high CAGR from 2019 to 2027. This can be attributed to rising pollution levels, rapid weather changes leading to unexplained chronic cough, and the presence of major players in the region.
Competition Landscape
- Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH are some of the leading players in the global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market that hold prominent market share.
- The global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market is fragmented in terms of number of players. Key players in the global market include Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, and Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.
- Robust product pipeline for chronic cough treatment, heavy R&D investments on new products, and strategic collaborations & partnerships for business growth are some of the key strategies adopted by these players to grow in the global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market.
Global Cough Hypersensitivity Syndrome Treatment Market: Segmentation
Cough Hypersensitivity Syndrome Treatment Market by Drug Class
- Antitussive Agents
- Inhaled Corticosteroids
- Short Acting Beta-2 Agonists
- Anti-cholinergics
- Antihistamines
- Proton Pump Inhibitors
- Others
Cough Hypersensitivity Syndrome Treatment Market by Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
Cough Hypersensitivity Syndrome Treatment Market by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Global Blood Bank Information Management System Market (2020-2026) | Know About Brand Players: Roper Industries, Haemonetics, Cerner Corporation, McKesson, Mak-System, etc.
"
The Blood Bank Information Management System Market report provides detailed profile assessments and current scenario revenue projections for the most promising industry participants.
Blood Bank Information Management System Market report gives the detailed different company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors. The Global Blood Bank Information Management System Industry report focuses on the latest trends in the Global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition.
Following Top Key players are profiled in the report:
Roper Industries, Haemonetics, Cerner Corporation, McKesson, Mak-System, Integrated Medical Systems, Mediware, Compugroup, SCC Soft Computer, Zhongde Gaoye, Blood Bank Computer Systems, Jinfeng Yitong, Fengde, IT Synergistics, Psyche Systems.
2018 Global Blood Bank Information Management System Market Report is a professional and in-depth research report on the world’s major regional market conditions of the Blood Bank Information Management System industry, focusing on the main regions and the main countries (United States, Europe, Japan and China).
Global Blood Bank Information Management System market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer.
Market Segmentation:
Following Top Companies are mentioned in this Blood Bank Information Management System Market Report:
Roper Industries, Haemonetics, Cerner Corporation, McKesson, Mak-System, Integrated Medical Systems, Mediware, Compugroup, SCC Soft Computer, Zhongde Gaoye, Blood Bank Computer Systems, Jinfeng Yitong, Fengde, IT Synergistics, Psyche Systems.
On the basis of products, report split into, Blood Donor Management Module, Blood Bank Transfusion Service Module, Other.
This report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including Blood Station, Hospital.
Blood Bank Information Management System Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Blood Bank Information Management System market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares split, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
The report focuses on global major leading Blood Bank Information Management System Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.
The Blood Bank Information Management System industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.
Table of Contents
1 Blood Bank Information Management System Market Overview
2 Global Blood Bank Information Management System Market Competition by Manufacturers
3 Global Blood Bank Information Management System Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)
4 Global Blood Bank Information Management System Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)
5 Global Blood Bank Information Management System Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
6 Global Blood Bank Information Management System Market Analysis by Application
7 Global Blood Bank Information Management System Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
8 Blood Bank Information Management System Manufacturing Cost Analysis
9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
12 Global Blood Bank Information Management System Market Forecast (2018-2025)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
Intensive Research on Veterinary Healthcare Market by Clinical Review, Growth and Key Companies Analysis- Zoetis, Elanco Animal Health, Bayer Animal Health, Merck Animal Health, Virbac, Ceva, Vetoquinol, Meiji, Ouro Fino Saude, Animalcare Group, Parnell
A market study supported the “Veterinary Healthcare Market” across the world, recently accessorial to the repository of marketing research, is titled ‘Global Veterinary Healthcare Market 2020’. The analysis report analyses the historical in addition as gift performance of the worldwide Veterinary Healthcare industry, and makes predictions on the longer term standing of Veterinary Healthcare Market on the premise of this analysis. This Veterinary Healthcare Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report
The research analyzed the Veterinary Healthcare market gives a total perspective available by evaluating the effect of the mechanical headways, changes in venture propensities, and n-profundity review of Product Specification. The report examines the different inhibitors just as inspirations of the Veterinary Healthcare market in both quantitative and subjective habits so as to give exact data to the readers. The investigate report uses a SWOT examination just as Porter’s Five Forces investigation to recognize the danger presented by new participants to market, the risk of substitute items or administrations, and the general extent of aggressive contention.
The Veterinary Healthcare Market 2020 report focuses on all the key geographical regions of the industry- United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. In addition to this, it studies several sub regions that provide greater and more detailed insights into the development of the industry.
The Key Players covered in this report:-
• Boehringer Ingelheim
• Zoetis
• Elanco Animal Health
• Bayer Animal Health
• Merck Animal Health
• Virbac
• Dechra Veterinary Products
• Ceva
• Vetoquinol
• Meiji
• Ouro Fino Saude
• Animalcare Group
• Parnell
• …
Development policies and plans are discussed about and manufacturing processes and cost structures are likewise investigated. This report likewise states supply and demand figures, cost, value, import/ export consumption, income, and gross margins. This report focuses on the global Veterinary Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Veterinary Healthcare development across the globe. The report profiles some of the leading players in the global market for the purpose of an in-depth study of the challenges faced by the industry as well as the growth opportunities in the market.
Finally, the Veterinary Healthcare Market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.
Segment by Type
Medicines
Vaccine
Other
Segment by Application
Companion Animals
Livestock Animals
The study objectives are:-
- To analyze and research the global Veterinary Healthcare status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
• To present the key Veterinary Healthcare manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
• To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
• To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
• To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
• To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
Major points from Table of Content-
Executive Summary
1 Veterinary Healthcare Market Overview
2 Global Veterinary Healthcare Market Competition by Manufacturers
3 Global Veterinary Healthcare Production Market Share by Regions
4 Global Veterinary Healthcare Consumption by Regions
5 Global Veterinary Healthcare Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
6 Global Veterinary Healthcare Market Analysis by Applications
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Veterinary Healthcare Business
8 Veterinary Healthcare Manufacturing Cost Analysis
9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
10 Market Dynamics
11 Global Veterinary Healthcare Market Forecast
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
13 Methodology and Data Source
Continued…
List of Tables and Figures
Figure Picture of Veterinary Healthcare
Table Global Veterinary Healthcare Production (K Units) Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)
Figure Global Veterinary Healthcare Production Market Share by Types in 2018
Figure Medicines Product Picture
Table Medicines Major Manufacturers
Figure Vaccine Product Picture
Table Vaccine Major Manufacturers
Figure Other Product Picture
Table Other Major Manufacturers
Table Global Veterinary Healthcare Consumption (K Units) Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)
Figure Global Veterinary Healthcare Consumption Market Share by Applications in 2018
Figure Companion Animals
Figure Livestock Animals
Table Veterinary Healthcare Market Size (Million US$) Comparison by Regions (2014-2025)
Figure North America Veterinary Healthcare Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)
Figure Europe Veterinary Healthcare Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)
Figure China Veterinary Healthcare Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)
Figure Japan Veterinary Healthcare Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)
Figure Global Veterinary Healthcare Revenue (Million USD) (2014-2025)
Figure Global Veterinary Healthcare Production (K Units) (2014-2025)
Table Global Veterinary Healthcare Production (K Units) of Key Manufacturers (2014-2020)
Table Global Veterinary Healthcare Production Share by Manufacturers (2014-2020)
Continued…
Medical Copper Tubing Market Insight on the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Industry
Global Medical Copper Tubing Market: Overview
Copper has gathered massive traction in medical tubing applications on account of their array of promising physical properties particularly durability and flexibility. These properties enable the manufacturers in the medical copper tubing market to meet a wide variety of specifications. Product developments initiatives are stimulated to a large part by need for materials with high safety and efficacy profile to be used in medical processes in surgical and general health care settings.
A case in point is the use of copper as the first matter of choice for medical gas systems. Developed nations around the world have witnessed the utilization of copper tubing for a wide range of medical applications. The demands are driven by the durability and longevity of copper metal. Additionally, medical copper tubings can retain their structural integrity under high pressure.
Key end users in the medical copper tubing market are hospitals, nursing home, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics.
Global Medical Copper Tubing Market: Notable Developments
Over the past several years, vendors and manufacturers in the medical copper tubing market are striving for materials that meet the intersection points of price and performance. This has been a challenge for medical equipment providers of developed nations as well since performance relies on several factors not always mutually non-exclusive. Though copper has an excellent combination of unique mechanical properties, the price for developing the tubing has been mostly on the higher side. Many if not all manufacturers then try to turn toward cheaper alternatives such as cross-linked polyethylene. Another challenge that manufacturers in the medical copper tubing market face is achieving the desired lubricity quotient.
In the recent years, the availability of a number of promising additives based on thermoplastic elastomers has helped manufacturers to achieve the desired characteristics with less difficulty. A variety of business models adopted by players in the medical copper tubing market consider customization as a promising trend to bolster their foothold. Growing demand for solutions tailor-made for specialized medical applications to meet patients’ needs in developing and developed economies has opened several new lucrative avenues in the medical copper tubing market.
Global Medical Copper Tubing Market: Growth Dynamics
Several vendors in the medical copper tubing market benefit from product upgrades. More importantly, they are increasingly leveraging e-commerce channels to expand their reach and also to garner competitive gains in new medical copper tubing markets. In addition, a few top players in recent months had increased the visibility of their product offerings through online channels. Further, key brands are recalibrating their promotion and distribution strategies to meet the evolving regulations in various regions in the medical copper tubing market. In many instances, regional players have a better edge than global players. The trend is especially noticeable among early movers to keep themselves abreast of latest compliance framework.
