Cough Suppressant Drugs Market Survey Report 2019 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025

The Cough Suppressant Drugs Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Cough Suppressant Drugs market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Cough Suppressant Drugs Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Cough Suppressant Drugs Market : Perrigo Company, Vernalis, Tris Pharma, Pfizer, Acella Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline.

The report predicts the global cough suppressant drugs market to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.

Cough Suppressant, also known as antitussives, are widely used to relieve the symptoms of cough. They are substances that suppress the coughing itself. Examples are codeine, pholcodine, dextromethorphan, noscapine, and butamirate.

Dextromethorphan suppresses the cough reflex by a direct action on the cough center in the medulla of the brain. Dextromethorphan shows high-affinity binding to several regions of the brain, including the medullary cough center. This compound is an NMDA receptor antagonist and acts as a non-competitive channel blocker. It is one of the widely used antitussives and is also used to study the involvement of glutamate receptors in neurotoxicity.

Mechanism of action- Dextromethorphan is an opioid-like drug that binds to and acts as an antagonist to the NMDA glutamatergic receptor, it is an agonist to the opioid sigma 1 and sigma 2 receptors, it is also an alpha3/beta4 nicotinic receptor antagonist and targets the serotonin reuptake pump.

The therapeutic doses of pholcodine have been shown not to cause depression of respiration, CNS excitation or other side effects associated with narcotics. It is thought that the impact of pholcodine is selective on the cough center without affecting the respiratory center. Pholcodine is not euphorigenic, and thus, psychological dependence is unlikely. Clinical trials have not shown any evidence of addiction after prolonged administration of pholcodine.

Indication- Pholcodine is indicated as a cough suppressant for the temporary relief of non-productive dry cough. It is stated to present a required label indication of “temporary relief of dry cough.” Cough is the respiratory movement that occurs after an irritation signal is transmitted to the central nervous system and further stimulates the medulla oblongata. This stimulation causes a motor output that is sent through motoneurons to the respiratory muscles.

The Cough Suppressant Drugs market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Cough Suppressant Drugs Market on the basis of Types are :

Dry Cough

Wet Cough

On The basis Of Application, the Global Cough Suppressant Drugs Market is Segmented into :

Hospital

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Others

Regions Are covered By Cough Suppressant Drugs Market Report 2019 To 2025 .

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

