The brand new year 2020 would come with new charges for some owners of electric vehicles, and a progressing number of countries look to plugin to new revenue sources to offset forgone taxes of gas.

In Hawaii, the charge would be $50. In Alabama and Ohio, $200 while in Kansas would be $100.

New or higher fees of registration go into full effect starting g on Wednesday for electric car owners in at least eight countries. For the paramount time, a majority of the United States of America states will levy individual fees on electric cars, trucks, and SUVs. This is significant progress as the trend to green technology divides with the mounting requirement to pay for repairs and upgrades to the state’s infrastructure.

Although electric and plug-in gas-free cars comprise not more than 2 percent of the new vehicle sales in the year 2018, their marketplace share is pointed to rise substantially in the next ten years. Officials of the state believe that the late fees would make up for the slightest part of the gas lost in tax revenue that is important to their brigade and road programs.

Kristy Hartman, who is the

Read more at Countries increase electric-vehicle duties to offset lost gas levies earmarked for groundwork