Couple Watches Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Upcoming Trends, Segmentation and Forecast to 2020 – 2026

Orian Research recently published Abaca Fiber Market Research Report which presents industry details with respect to leading companies, market share, size, growth factors, trends, challenges, impact factors, and business opportunity of the Abaca Fiber which is estimated to encounter substantial growth over the forecast period 2019-2025.

Get Sample Copy at https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/808582

Abaca, also called as manila hemp, is extracted from the leaf sheath around the trunk of Musa textilis, a type of banana plant that is mostly found in the Philippines and humid tropics. Harvesting and cultivating abaca is a labor-intensive process as the pulp is removed by cutting strips and scraping stalks. Fibers obtained from the process are then dried and removed. Abaca fiber has high strength and is used in the paper industry for making mimeograph mats and teabags. It is also used to make handicraft such as carpets, furniture, clothing, and bags. Abaca fiber is used in fishing nets, hawsers, and shipping lines due to beneficial properties such as flexibility, durability, and saltwater resistance. It is classified as a hard fiber along with sisal, coir, and henequin. In addition, abaca fiber is used in gifts, toys, and housewares. Furthermore, it is used as an alternative to glass fiber reinforced plastics components.

No. of Pages: 94 & Key Players: 06

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

• Ching Bee Trading Corporation

• Peral Enterprises

• MAP Enterprises

• Tag Fibers

• Yzen Handicraft Export

• Selinrail International Trading

• …

Major end-use industries of abaca fiber include paper & pulp, fiber craft, and cordage. Paper & pulp industry was the largest end-use industry for abaca fiber followed by cordage manufacturing and fiber craft industry. Increasing application scope of abaca fiber in the manufacturing of specialty paper is likely to be one of the key factors to drive demand for abaca fibers in the paper & pulp industry. Rising demand for cordage in industrial applications including production of ropes for ships is expected to boost its demand over the next seven years.

Asia Pacific was the largest market for abaca fiber in terms of production and consumption over the past few years and trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Philippines being the world’s largest abaca producer holds the major market share in the Asia Pacific market. Considerable portion of produced abaca fiber in Philippines is internally consumes while a major portion is exported to various countries including U.S., Japan and other European countries. Government of Philippines is taking supportive initiatives to increase production levels of high quality abaca fiber for domestic consumption and export. This is expected to further strengthen its market positioning and open market opportunities for new players over the next seven years.

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/808582

Abaca Fiber Industry Segmentation:-

These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Segmentation by type: Fine Abaca Fiber, Rough Abaca Fiber

Segmentation by application: Paper & Pulp, Fiber Craft, Cordage

Segmentation by regions: Geographical segmentation includes key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Abaca Fiber in these regions. Key countries such as the U.S., Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, India, China, South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, Mexico, and Brazil have been included in the study.

Abaca Fiber Industry Drivers & Challenges:-

• The report is inclusive of the pivotal driving forces influencing the commercialization landscape of the Abaca Fiber market and their impact on the revenue scale of this business sphere.

• The rising product demand from the key geographies as well as the pivotal applications and potential business arenas are also included in the report.

• Alongside, the research study is inclusive of the latest trends proliferating the market as well as the challenges that this business sphere is likely to present to the prominent contenders of this business space.

Order a copy of Global Abaca Fiber Market Report 2019 @

https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/808582

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Global Abaca Fiber Market Overview

2 Global Abaca Fiber Market Competitions by Manufacturers

3 Global Abaca Fiber Capacities, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

4 Global Abaca Fiber Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region

5 Global Abaca Fiber Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Abaca Fiber Market Analyses by Application

7 Global Abaca Fiber Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Abaca Fiber Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analyses, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Abaca Fiber Market Forecast

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendixes

About Us

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.