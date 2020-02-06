CPG Software Global Market 2020, Industry Analysis, Growth Trends, Opportunity and Forecast To 2025

Market Overview

CPG software helps organizations to plan, monitor, and manage in-store operations in the consumer packaged goods industry vertical. As consumer packaged goods distributors and manufacturers balance several ongoing challenges associated with packaging options, demographic studies, and rising competition for retail shelf space. The consumer packaged goods manufacturers are also handling complexities of production procedures, production line optimization, seasonal forecasts, and distribution management procedures. For CPG manufacturing and distribution organizations, the back office system requires to be robust and perfectly automated so that the front office staff can effectively handle retail buyers and changing client preferences.

Consumer packaged goods producers and distributors attain several benefits from CPG software’s robust support of both manufacturing and B2C and B2B distribution channels. Advanced CPG software delivers all the specialized functionality that are required by consumer packaged goods manufacturing and retailing organizations to successfully manage complex production operations and order fulfillment. Some CPG software products also provide organizations with financial management tools. CPG software further facilitates exceptional collaboration between CPG organizations and retailers that helps in optimizing in-store sales and boost business productivity and profits. CPG software is used by marketing professionals and merchandisers operating in the CPG industry to properly plan retail execution procedures for marketing and sales.

CPG software is also used by field sales professionals to manage, streamline, and automated complex sales-related operations. CPG software can be deployed as a single dedicated system or as a mix of multiple integrated solutions. CPG software can efficiently integrate with other retail execution software solutions, such as retail POS software and trade promotion management software. CPG software is extremely critical for consumer goods manufacturers and distributors as it manages distribution territories and associated teams. Also, the CPG software ensures compliance with pricing rules and brand policies, which further encourages organizations to adopt these solutions. CPG software monitors and analyzes the performance of in-store and field retail activities.

Market Segmentation

The global CPG software market can be analyzed on the basis of product types, operating system platforms, and regional markets.

Based on product types, CPG software can be classified into-

On-Premise CPG software

Cloud-Based CPG solutions

Most small and medium-sized organizations are actively adopting cloud-based CPG solutions as these solutions help field teams to attain peak performance and maximize their influence on sales. These solutions empower the sales team to operate efficiently in the field and collect critical information about the execution at the point of sale. Cloud-based CPG solutions are essential for consumer goods manufacturing and distribution organizations as they offer high-level intelligence to support several complex retail execution activities. CPG software is compatible to operate on Mac, Windows, and Linux operating system platforms.

Regional Analysis

Based on geography, the global CPG software market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific is one of the most prominent markets for CPG software. Growth of the Asia Pacific CPG software market can be attributed to the presence of a large number of consumer goods manufacturing and distribution enterprises. Ongoing advancements and consumer goods production procedures and technological improvements in production equipment are some other potential factors driving the growth of Asia Pacific CPG software. Consumer goods manufacturing and retailing organizations operating in the Asia Pacific region are focusing on streamlining and automating their in-store and field operations. North American and European CPG software markets are expected to register considerable growth in the future.

Industry News

GoSpotCheck, an advanced software, now offers efficient field task management and reporting-related solutions for some prominent brands, including Beam Suntory, PepsiCo, Levi’s, Dairy Queen, and Sav-A-Lot. GoSpotCheck software is available via a web browser, Android apps, iOS platform. The software enables organizations to efficiently communicate with their field teams, attain enhanced ground-level visibility, and drive sales with actionable and accurate data.

