MARKET REPORT
Craft Beer Market Value Chain and Forecast 2019-2026
The global craft beer market was valued at $108,912 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $186,590 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2025. The rise in demand for different types of craft beers drives the growth of the global craft beer market.
In past decade, there has been a surge in the worldwide consumption of beer. According to the Brewers Association, beer represents nearly 75% of the global market share of alcoholic beverages with India, China, the U.S., Brazil, Russia, Germany, and Mexico being the key markets. When it comes to craft beer, Europe and North America are the dominant markets. These regions have witnessed rise in demand for different types of craft beers such as Porter, Stout, Brown ale, Lager, and cream ale. As a result, these regions play an important role in the growth of the market, in terms of value.
However, over consumption of beer causes many health hazards such as high blood pressure, heartburn, and intoxication. It also increases sugar level of the consumers. Furthermore, drinking inadequately distilled alcoholic beverages can lead to severe health disorders and death in few cases. Imposing high taxes on such beverages is one way to curb the availability of cheap alcohol. These factors are expected to restrain the market growth.
In addition, stringent government regulations imposed on the beer market acts as a restrain for the market. Apart from this, import duty for imported products, excise duty, and value-added tax for locally produced products are on rise , which further impends the market growth.
Millennials play an important role in driving the demand for the global craft beer market. There is an increase in the off-premise spending on beer due to the rise in pub and night life culture among millennials. Also, factors such as occasions, motivators, and product preferences play an important role while buying and consuming craft beer. Smooth taste and different flavor are the major factors that drive the growth of the market among millennials.
The global craft beer market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, age group, and region. By product type, the lager segment accounts for a higher value share due to the rise in demand for different types of traditional beers.
Some of the key companies profiled in the report include Anheuser-Busch InBev, Carlsberg Group, Diageo PLC, Heineken N.V., Erdinger Brewery, Lasco Brewery, Oettinger Brewery, Radeberger Brewery, and BAVARIA N.V.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the global craft beer market.
• The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing market opportunities.
• A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.
• An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.
• The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Product Type
• Ale
• Lagers
By Distribution channel
• On-trade
• off-trade
By Age Group
• 21-35 Years Old
• 40-54 Years Old
• 55 Years and Above
By Region
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o UK
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o Spain
o Russia
o Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia and New Zealand
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
• LAMEA
o Latin America
o Middle East
o Africa
MARKET REPORT
2020 Frame Grabber Market Estimated to Soar Higher During 2019-2026
The global 2020 Frame Grabber market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the 2020 Frame Grabber market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.
In the 2020 Frame Grabber market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each 2020 Frame Grabber market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.
Global 2020 Frame Grabber market report on the basis of market players
Teledyne DALSA
Euresys
Silicon Software
Cognex
Microview
Pirect
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
CameraLink
USB
GigE
Other
Segment by Application
Area Scan Camera
Line Scan Camera
The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.
Highlights of the report:
- Scrutinized data of the drivers and restraints affecting the growth of the 2020 Frame Grabber market.
- Detailed analysis of distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global 2020 Frame Grabber market.
- Comprehensive evaluation of the 2020 Frame Grabber market player, which includes strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.
- In-depth information regarding the recent R&D projects across various regions and end-use industries.
- Up-to-date insights about the trends influencing the 2020 Frame Grabber market growth, including ecological preservation, and regulatory norms.
The 2020 Frame Grabber market report answers the following questions:
- Why are the players focusing on the production of segment?
- Which regions are serving lucrative opportunities to the 2020 Frame Grabber market players?
- What manufacturing techniques are being utilized for the production of 2020 Frame Grabber ?
- Which segment currently holds the majority of share of the global 2020 Frame Grabber market?
- Which trends have the maximum impact on the growth of the global 2020 Frame Grabber market?
MARKET REPORT
2020 Airport Explosives Detectors Market 2025: Research By Top Manufacturers with Market Size,Market Growth, Competitive Regions with Opportunities in Industry
The global 2020 Airport Explosives Detectors market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the 2020 Airport Explosives Detectors market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.
The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global 2020 Airport Explosives Detectors market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of 2020 Airport Explosives Detectors market. The 2020 Airport Explosives Detectors market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.
DSA DETECTION
EAS ENVIMET ANALYTICAL SYSTEMS
IMPLANT SCIENCES
Kromek Group
CEIA
Cobalt Light Systems
Unival Group
L-3 SECURITY & DETECTION SYSTEMS
RAPISCAN SYSTEMS
SAFRAN MORPHO
SMITHS DETECTION
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Portable Type
Fixed Type
Segment by Application
Civil Airports
Military/Federal Government Airports
Private Airports
The 2020 Airport Explosives Detectors market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:
- Historical and future growth of the global 2020 Airport Explosives Detectors market.
- Segmentation of the 2020 Airport Explosives Detectors market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments.
- Changing consumption behavior of customers across various regions.
- Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.
- Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different 2020 Airport Explosives Detectors market players.
The 2020 Airport Explosives Detectors market research addresses critical questions, such as
- Why is region surpassing region in terms of value by the end of 2029?
- How are the consumers using 2020 Airport Explosives Detectors for various purposes?
- Which players are entering into collaborations in the market of the 2020 Airport Explosives Detectors ?
- At what rate has the global 2020 Airport Explosives Detectors market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018?
- In terms of value, which segment holds the largest share?
The global 2020 Airport Explosives Detectors market research considers region 1 (Country 1, country 2), region 2 (Country 1, country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, country 2) as the important segments. All the recent trends, such as changing consumers’ demand, ecological conservation, and regulatory standards across different regions are covered in the report.
MARKET REPORT
Oil Discharge Monitoring Equipment Market End User Analysis Analysis 2019 to 2029
The Oil Discharge Monitoring Equipment Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019 to 2029. The business intelligence study of the Oil Discharge Monitoring Equipment Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Oil Discharge Monitoring Equipment Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.
Each market player encompassed in the Oil Discharge Monitoring Equipment Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Oil Discharge Monitoring Equipment Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
What insights readers can gather from the Oil Discharge Monitoring Equipment Market report?
- A critical study of the Oil Discharge Monitoring Equipment Market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2, segment 3 and segment 4
- Learn the behavior pattern of every Oil Discharge Monitoring Equipment Market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Oil Discharge Monitoring Equipment landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis)
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization
The Oil Discharge Monitoring Equipment Market report answers the following queries:
- Which players hold the significant Oil Discharge Monitoring Equipment Market share and why?
- What strategies are the Oil Discharge Monitoring Equipment Market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
- Why region is expected to lead the global Oil Discharge Monitoring Equipment Market?
- What factors are negatively affecting the Oil Discharge Monitoring Equipment Market growth?
- What will be the value of the global Oil Discharge Monitoring Equipment Market by the end of 2029?
Competitive landscape
