Cricket Bat: Market – Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Top Players Worldwide 2020-2024

The Global Intraocular Lens market increasing incidence of cataract as a result of a large aging demographic segment and rising cases of diabetic retinopathy are driving the Global Intraocular Lenses market.

The key factors driving the growth of the Global Intraocular Lenses market include the growing geriatric population and corresponding eye disorders and increasing government initiatives to control and treat blindness caused by cataract. The high costs associated with cataract treatment and poor reimbursement for conventional as well as advanced surgeries are challenging the growth of the Global Intraocular Lenses market for intraocular lenses.

The post-surgical complications threaten to limit growth of the Global Intraocular Lenses market.

On the basis of type, the Global Intraocular Lens market is broadly segmented into traditional/monofocal IOLs, premium IOLs, and phakic IOLs. In 2017, the traditional/monofocal IOLs segment accounted for the largest share of this market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the higher adoption of monofocal IOLs, such as aspheric IOLs.

Based on end users, the Global Intraocular Lens market is segmented into hospitals and clinics and ambulatory surgical centers (ASC). The hospitals and clinics segment dominated the intraocular lens market in 2017. The increasing prevalence of eye disorders across the globe coupled with the large patient pool treated at hospitals and clinics.

North America accounted for the largest share of the Global Intraocular Lens market in 2017, followed by Asia Pacific. The largest share of the North American region is mainly attributed to the rising prevalence of age-related eye diseases, the increasing number of cataract surgical procedures, increasing healthcare expenditure, and technological innovations in intraocular lenses.

Some of the key players operating in this Market includes HOYA Corporation, Staar Surgical Company, PhysIOL, Ophtec BV, SAV-IOL SA, Nidek Co., Ltd., Aurolab, and Omni Lens.

Global Intraocular Lens Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 121 pages

