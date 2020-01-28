MARKET REPORT
Cristobalite Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast 2027
Cristobalite: Making Inroads in the Architectural Aesthetic Space
As the concept of surface covering is gaining popularity in residential and commercial buildings, and engineered stones continue to break aesthetic barriers in terms of design and function, interest in a wide variety of silica minerals has thrived in recent times. Consistency in the colors and patterns of new-age stone varieties combined with cristobalite has captured significant attention from consumers, in view of their improved appearance, greater transparency, and higher durability.
Considering the importance of silica minerals, Transparency Market Research, in its new business study, assesses how cristobalite producers are catering to the demand arising from engineered stone and other related industries, despite its lower prevalence than quartz. The study also offers thorough analysis and in-depth insights on the cristobalite market, which can equip stakeholders with the necessary facts and statistics to take well-informed decisions.
Cristobalite Market: History and Evolutionary Landscape
Formed in volcanic lava domes through vapor-phase mineralization and devitrification of groundmass, cristobalite has gained its very own eminence across a wide range of industries over the years. In 2018, the global cristobalite market surpassed a valuation of US$ 27 million, and leading producers of cristobalite continue to have monopoly over the market.
As high brightness and easy wetting of the mineral have raised its demand in construction-related activities, while its availability remains limited to specific geographic regions, leading producers such as Sibelco are focusing on the synthetic production of cristobalite. These producers are also forced to develop new material solutions, as Sibelco reported that the demand for cristobalite once again surpassed its supply in 2018.
It is also pertinent to note that, cristobalite is associated with several human health concerns, as exposure to high levels of silica minerals can have chronic health effects that last for months or even years; this continues to challenge the growth of cristobalite suppliers.
Further, in view of its similar composition and other properties, cristobalite can be easily replaced by relatively low-cost quartz and other polymorphs, creating another obstacle to the growth of the market. Therefore, considering the rareness of the mineral and availability of cheaper substitutes, manufacturers are focusing on directing their investments towards the latest technologies to synthesize cristobalite, which operate at advanced levels of energy efficiency with lower emissions.
Evolving Trends of Paints & Coatings to Redefine the Cristobalite Market
While rapid expansion of the construction industry continues to significantly accelerate the adoption of cristobalite, manufactures have also been earmarking for expansion in the glass & ceramics and paints & coatings sectors.
With continuous focus on enhancing the aesthetic appeal of households and commercial complexes, especially in Asian and African countries, as the exterior walls are in constant exposure to dust particles, key market players are leveraging the lucrative opportunities created by the increasing demand for dust-resistant exterior paints. In addition, expansion of production capacities and innovations are highly influenced by a rise in the shift in consumer preference toward white countertops, and the use of cristobalite as a premium and superior additive in paint & coating applications.
As the sand form of cristobalite continues to replace the use of milled flour in paint & coating applications, manufacturers are wary about spending on other forms. In 2018, sales of the sand form of cristobalite accounted for nearly 85% of the market revenue share.
Considering the demand for dust- and weather- resistant exterior paints from the residential construction sector in developing countries, manufacturers will remain focused on strengthening the production of cristobalite sand.
