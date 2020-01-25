Cross Laminated Timber Market with Future Prospects, Key Player SWOT Analysis and Forecast To 2024

The Cross Laminated Timber market has continued to have solid performance amidst a number of dynamic forces shaping the Cross Laminated Timber market, such as a potential trade war, skilled talent shortages, and straining supply chains. . The Cross Laminated Timber market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

Cross laminated timber is primarily utilized in the construction of commercial, single and multifamily housing and high rise buildings. Attributing to its high stiffness and in-plane and out-of-plane bearing capacity, it is utilized in the form of floor or wall panels. Its favorable environmental, aesthetic and energy properties further enhance the quality of the construction.

List of key players profiled in the Cross Laminated Timber market research report:

Store Enso Oyo, Binderholz GmbH, Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding AG, KLH Massivholz GmbH, HASSLACHER Holding GmbH, Structurlam Mass Timber Corporation, Eugen Decker Holzindustrie KG, Ed. Züblin AG, Schilliger Holz AG, W. u. J. Derix GmbH & Co., Weinberger-holz gmbh,

By Type

Mechanically Fastened, Adhesive-Bonded,

By Application

Walls, Ceilings, Roof Structures, Beams,

By End Use

Residential, Commercial & Institutional, Industrial

The global Cross Laminated Timber market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Cross Laminated Timber market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Cross Laminated Timber. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

