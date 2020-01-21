Crotonaldehyde Market: Opportunity Assessment Research Study 2019-2027

What are the Current Trends that are driving the Water Quality Monitoring Systems Market? … SWOT Analysis and Market Strategies in the Water Quality Monitoring Systems Market by the Major Market Players?

Pune City, January 2020 – The global water quality monitoring systems market is expected to reach $6,692.3 million by 2025, from $3,815.9 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Water quality monitoring system is a process of collection and analysis of data related to the measured parameters. It is the measure of characteristics of a water body in relation to ecological conditions and human health. These quality monitoring systems are used for sampling and analyzing water quality for efficient operation in various industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and life sciences. A water quality monitoring system consists of temperature sensor, pH sensor, DO sensor, turbidity sensor, and others. These sensors allow users to monitor multiple water quality parameters using a fully integrated system.

Degrading water quality and adverse effects of water pollution on humans have enforced various companies to introduce water quality monitoring systems in the market. In addition, increase in need to monitor & analyze water to remove pollutants and monitor the risky parameters in the water drive the global market. The need for effective and economical observation, analysis, and management of water quality in residential area has become essential during this era of urbanization. This, in turn, leads to the growth of the market. Furthermore, there is an increase in the global demand for water quality monitoring system, owing to the development of smart cities in many countries. However, servicing sensors and equipment status checks are the major challenges faced by the water quality monitoring systems industry.

Low penetration in rural areas due to lack of awareness toward health and sanitation is one of the major challenges faced by the key players in the market. On the contrary, improvements in technology are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the players in the industry. Increasing adoption of water quality monitoring systems in developing economies owing to rising levels of disposable income are expected to fuel its market growth in the coming years.

The water quality monitoring systems market is segmented based on component, application, and region. Based on component, the market is segmented into pH sensors, DO sensors, temperature sensors, turbidity sensors, and others. The pH sensors segment is anticipated to dominate the global water quality monitoring systems market throughout the study period. By application, it is categorized into utility, industrial, commercial, and residential. The residential segment is projected to grow at the highest rate in future.

The global water quality monitoring systems market is analyzed across four geographical regions, which include North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). North America is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.



The key players profiled in this report include Danaher Corporation, Evoqua Water Technologies, General Electric Company, Horiba, Ltd., OAKTON Instruments, Pentair, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Uponor, and Xylem Inc.



Key Benefits for Water Quality Monitoring Systems Market:



The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global water quality monitoring systems market, and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact on the market is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global water quality monitoring systems market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

Water Quality Monitoring Systems Key Market Segments:

By Component

By Application

By Region

Key Attributes –

The reports cover key developments in the Water Quality Monitoring Systems market as organic and inorganic growth strategies.

Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events.

Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations.

These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

The market payers from Water Quality Monitoring Systems market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Water Quality Monitoring Systems in the global market.

