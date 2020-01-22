Crowd Analytics Market Is Booming Worldwide | AGT International GmbH, Crowd Dynamics International, Crowd Vision Limited

Global Crowd Analytics Market research report presents a comprehensive overview of market size, share, evolution, trends, and forecast, and growth opportunities of Crowd Analytics market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. This report offers comprehensive analysis on global Crowd Analytics market along with, market trends, drivers, and restraints of the Crowd Analytics market. In-depth study of market size with data Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and Graphs & Statistics which helps easy to understand detailed breakdown of market. This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors AGT International GmbH, Crowd Dynamics International, Crowd Vision Limited, Geodan Next, Mira, NEC Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Savannah Simulations AG, Spigit, Inc., Walkbase, and others.

Crowd analytics is an optimized business solution, which delivers insightful analysis of crowd mobility at mass gathering places, such as airport & railway terminals, city malls, retail stores, convention centers, stadium, and others. The data obtained from various sources, including closed circuit television camera (CCTV), commercial off-the-shelf camera, and first & third party consumer data are channelized through sophisticated artificial intelligence methods to present predictive crowd flow models and customer preference patterns. It helps to deliver information about crowd mobility, public queues, wait time, asset utilization, and occupancies, which improve operational efficiencies of retail and transport terminal authorities by controlling and monitoring the mass. Several international airports, retail malls, and city authorities have opted for crowd analytics solutions for various applications including infrastructure planning, people tracking & management, project cost estimation, and other public arrangements. In February 2017, Stansted Airport, the fourth busiest airport of the UK, implemented the crowd analytics technology to optimize real-time experience of passengers.

The global crowd analytics market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in ICT spending by the government of the several developed and the developing regions including North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. In addition, surge in international and domestic travelers fuel the need to adopt crowd analytics to facilitate passenger management at various travel gateways, such as airport, railway, and metro terminals. In 2016, the Indian railways implemented intelligent video analytics at Chennai Central and Egmore railway stations to enable passenger control and monitoring. According to the Airport Councils International, a 6.78% rise in airlines passengers was observed in 2016, as compared to that of 2015, which is anticipated to augment the market growth in the near future. However, lack of awareness and slow infrastructure development in the regions including Africa and Latin America are expected to hamper the crowd analytics market growth.

The global crowd analytics market is segmented based on solution, deployment model, application, industry vertical, and geography. On the basis of solution, it is categorized into software and services. Considering deployment model, it is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud models. The applications areas of the crowd analytics industry are safety & security, crowd flow management, mobility & tracking, and others (campaign planning and customer engagement). Based on the industry vertical, it is divided into transportation, retail, hospitality & tourism, and others (government, marketing agency, and finance). The market is analyzed based on four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Essential Features & key highlights of the report:

Key players:

AGT International GmbH, Crowd Dynamics International, Crowd Vision Limited, Geodan Next, Mira, NEC Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Savannah Simulations AG, Spigit, Inc., Walkbase, and others.

Market Segmentation:

BY SOLUTION

Software

Service

BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

On-premise

Cloud

BY APPLICATION



Safety & Security

Crowd Flow Management

Mobility & Tracking

Others (Campaign Planning and Customer Engagement)

BY END USER



Transportation

Retail

Hospitality & Tourism

Others (Government, Marketing Agency, and Finance)

Geographical Breakdown:

Market Segment by Countries, covering

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

The report provides a basic overview of the Crowd Analytics industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. And development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and capital expenditures.

Further, it focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture, and specifications, sales, market share and contact information. What’s more, the Crowd Analytics industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

The study is organized with the help of primary and secondary data collection including valuable information from key vendors and participants in the industry. It includes historical data and projected forecasts till 2025 which makes the research study a valuable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry related data in readily accessible documents with easy to analyze visuals, graphs and tables. The report answers future development trend of Crowd Analytics based on of stating current situation of the industry in 2019 to assist manufacturers and investment organization to better analyze the development course of Crowd Analytics Market.

The report covers the following chapters

Chapter 1, About Executive Summary to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Crowd Analytics market, Applications, Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze objective of the study.

Chapter 3, to display Research methodology and techniques.

Chapter 4 and 5 , to show the Crowd Analytics Market Analysis, segmentation sizing & growth;

Chapter 6 and 7, to show the Crowd Analytics Market size, share and forecast; Five forces analysis (bargaining Power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants and market condition;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show analysis by regional segmentation[North America, Europe, China & Japan ], comparison, leading countries and opportunities; Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 10, focus on identifying the key industry influences, framework accumulated through Industry opinion leaders and decision makers;

Chapter 11 and 12, Customer behavior, Marketing Channels of Crowd Analytics and demand map.

Chapter 13 and 14, highlights on vendor landscape (classification and Players Rank, up/Down in Positioning)

Chapter 15, deals won by Global Crowd Analytics Industry Players, sales channel, distributors, Research Recommendation, appendix and data sources.

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

