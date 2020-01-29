Crowdfunding Market Forecast Showing 16.6% CAGR to 2025: Kickstarter, AngelList, Indiegogo, Fundable, Crowdcube, GoFundMe, Crowdfunder, GoGetFunding, CircleUp, Patreon, Campfire

Global Crowdfunding Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

Crowdfunding is a type of Alternative Lending that funding a project or venture by raising small amounts of money from a large number of people, typically via the Internet.

According to this study, over the next five years the Crowdfunding market will register a 16.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 25180 million by 2025, from $ 13620 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Crowdfunding business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Crowdfunding market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Kickstarter, AngelList, Indiegogo, Fundable, Crowdcube, GoFundMe, Crowdfunder, GoGetFunding, CircleUp, Patreon, Campfire, Crowdo, Milaap, RocketHub, FundRazr, Crowdfunder UK, Modian, Companisto, DonorsChoose, CrowdPlus, Alibaba, Jingdong, DemoHour, Suning

This study considers the Crowdfunding value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Reward-based Crowdfunding

Equity Crowdfunding

Donation and Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Cultural Industries

Technology

Product

Healthcare

Other

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Crowdfunding market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Crowdfunding market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Crowdfunding players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Crowdfunding with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Crowdfunding submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

