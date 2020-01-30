Crown Block Market to Increase at Steady Growth Rate 2013 – 2019

As per a recent report Researching the market, the Returnable Transport Packaging (RTP) market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ by the end of 2029. What’s more, the macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of the market are studied in the market study.

Key Segments Covered

By product type, the global returnable transport packaging market is segmented as:

IBC Rigid Flexible

Pallets Wood Plastic Metal

Plastic Crates

Layer Pads

Drums Plastic Metal Fiber

Dunnage Bags

By material type, the global returnable transport packaging market is segmented as:

Metals

Plastics

Papers

Wood

By end-use industry, the global returnable transport packaging market is segmented as:

Building & Construction

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Retail

Industrial

Logistics

Regional analysis of returnable transport packaging market is presented for following market segments:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany Italy France Spain U.K. Benelux Nordic Russia Poland Rest of Europe

South Asia India Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Rest of South Africa

East Asia China India South Korea Rest of East Asia

Oceania Australia New Zealand

MEA GCC Turkey Northern Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



