Crude Oil And Natural Gas Market 2019 Analysis and Precise Outlook – Kuwait Petroleum, ADNOC, Iraq Ministry of Oil

This technology is changing the competitive landscape with a fact that an increase in production efficiency by ten percentage points can yield an impact of $220 million to $260 million on the bottom-line. According to IHS CERA, digital oilfield implementation leads to an increase in oil production by 2 to 8%and a reduction in operating expenses by 5 to 25%.

Digital technologies in oil fields include high-performance drill bits, advanced electrical submersible pumps, and 3D seismic imaging and reservoir modeling. Oilfields digitization facilitates the efficient utilization of human resources and thus optimizes the profitability of oil production. This technology is changing the competitive landscape with a fact that an increase in production efficiency by ten percentage points can yield an impact of $220 million to $260 million on the bottom-line.

Key players cited in the report:

Saudi Aramco, Rosneft, Kuwait Petroleum, ADNOC, Iraq Ministry of Oil And Other..

Competitive Landscape

The Crude Oil And Natural Gas report offers a special assessment of top strategic moves of leading players such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, new product launch, and partnership.

Product Segments of the Crude Oil And Natural Gas Market on the basis of Types are:

Crude Oil Extraction

Natural Gas Extraction

Application Segments of the Crude Oil And Natural Gas Market on the basis of Application are:

Crude Petroleum Comprises

Natural Gas Extraction Comprises

Regional Segments Analysis:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia.)

Highlights of TOC:

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the global Crude Oil And Natural Gas market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Crude Oil And Natural Gas market size analysis for the review period 2014-2025.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price, Crude Oil And Natural Gas market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Crude Oil And Natural Gas market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Crude Oil And Natural Gas report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

