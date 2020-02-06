Crypto Asset Management Market Is Taking Huge Leap Towards Future Growth Digital Asset Custody Company, Exodus Movement, Gemini Trust Company

Number of investors need to protect and secure their cryptocurrencies, however, ample of risks are involved in this market. To combat these risks, crypto asset management is used. It helps in securing financial transactions, verify transfer of assets or control creation of additional units. Instead of managing numerous wallets and accounts, crypto asset management simplify the process by consolidating the diverse holdings and offering enhanced portfolio management tools.

Crypto asset management tools are developing at a rapid rate to support retail investors, which is responsible for driving the crypto asset management market. Moreover, due to increasing penetration of internet, the number of online transactions is increasing which is directly linked with the adoption of crypto asset management among a variety of verticals, which is anticipated to provide significant opportunities to the players operating in the crypto asset management market.

Key players profiled in the report include Crypto Finance AG, Digital Asset Custody Company, Exodus Movement, Inc., Gemini Trust Company, LLC, Iconomi Ltd., itBit Trust Company, LLC., Ledger SAS, Metaco SA, Vo1t, Xapo

The “Global Crypto Asset Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the crypto asset management market with detailed market segmentation by deployment type, end-user, and geography. The global crypto asset management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading crypto asset management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global crypto asset management market is segmented on the basis of deployment type and end-user. Based on deployment type, the market is segmented into on-premises and cloud. On the basis of end-user, the crypto asset management market is segmented into retail, BFSI, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global crypto asset management market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The crypto asset management market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the crypto asset management market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the crypto asset management in these regions.

