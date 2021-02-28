Current Scenario for Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Market with Industry Growth Chances, Opportunities and Forecast by 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds Global Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Market Growth 2020-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 118 pages with table and figures in it.

According to this study, over the next five years the Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry market will register a 24.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 444.1 million by 2025, from $ 185.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This report studies the Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast. The complete Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications.

Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry market report evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics, growth inducing factors.

This study considers the Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Pigs Precision Agriculture

Poultry Precision Agriculture

The segment of pigs precision agriculture holds a comparatively larger market share of about 66% in 2018.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Farms

Agricultural Cooperatives

Others

The farms and agricultural segments were estimated to account for the most of market share in 2018 while estimated at about 47% each.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Porphyrio

AGCO Corporation

Nedap

Maximus Ag Technologies

Proagrica (RELX Group)

Farmcontrol

CTB, Inc.

Ro-Main

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

