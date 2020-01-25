Custom Shoes Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2017 – 2025

Vehicle Electrification Market Assessment

The Vehicle Electrification Market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019. With a moderate CAGR of xx% throughout the historic period, the Vehicle Electrification market is expected to grow at healthy CAGR of xx% over the foreseeable timeframe 2015 – 2025. In this research study, 2018 is considered as the base year.

The Vehicle Electrification Market study presents a compilation of market share, demand analysis, and future outlook associated with each segment as well as sub-segment. The key segments include, product type, end use, region, and relevant competitors. Important product-wise segments covered contain product 1, product 2, product 3, and product 4. Key end uses enclosed are end use 1, end use 2, end use 3, and end use 4.

A thorough primary and secondary research has been performed to extract the nuts and bolts of the Vehicle Electrification Market. Various service providers, implementation vendors and research in different departments of all gamut of companies were approached to provide a clear-cut picture of the market structure. Further, DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are used to offer the factors (positive and negative) impacting the growth of the Vehicle Electrification Market.

major players is expected to nurture the growth opportunities of the vehicle electrification market.

Moreover, the initiatives taken by the automotive players such as the Renault Group and Bosch for implementing vehicle electrification, transforming the public transport with vehicle electrification, and aiming to add electrified vehicles to their product portfolio in the future are further expected to open new doorways for the automobile manufacturers. In line with sustainable commutate facilities, vehicle electrification allows both, the vehicle manufacturers and end users to benefit from it and transform how transport has been looked at, further contributing to the expansion of the vehicle electrification market.

Electrification of a vehicle is considered as one of the best way to reduce carbon emission, increase vehicle efficiency and reduce dependency over oil. Vehicle electrification generates new opportunities for consumer engagement along with various environmental and economic benefits. We can replace various hydraulic or mechanical systems with electric systems: hydraulic power steering with electric power steering and mechanical or hydraulic pumps with electric pumps. The air conditioner in a vehicle can

Vehicle Electrification Market: Drivers & Restraints

Increasing prices of conventional fuels, growth in the sales of electric vehicles will enhance the growth of vehicle electrification. Growing demand for fuel efficient vehicles, stringent emission norm along with increasing environmental awareness among the consumer are also expected to fuel the growth of vehicle electrification market. Governments of various countries such as US are actively supporting vehicle electrification by providing tax exemption and subsidies.

Vehicle Electrification Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, vehicle electrification market is broadly segmented as:

Start–Stop System

Electric Power Steering (EPS)

Liquid Heater PTC

Electric Air-Conditioner Compressor

Electric Vacuum Pump

Electric Oil Pump

Electric Water Pump

Thermoelectric Generator

Electric Turbocharger

On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented into:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Two – Wheeler

Vehicle electrification market is segmented on the basis of degree of hybridizationas:

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) & Micro-Hybrid Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Battery Electric Vehicle (Bev) & Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

In addition, report also includes segmentation on the basis of channel type:

OEMs

Aftermarket

Vehicle Electrification Market: Region – Wise Outlook

Asia – Pacific region owing to the fast growing automotive industry in developing countries such as India, China and South Korea is expected to show a significant growth in the vehicle electrification market. Strict laws in Western & Eastern Europe for vehicle efficiency will drive the vehicle electrification market in this region. North America is also anticipated to a moderate growth with credits to the strong fuel efficiency norms and support from government in the region. With rapid technological advancement and growing automobile industry, vehicle electrification market is expected to increase at a double CAGR during the forecast period.

Vehicle Electrification Market: Key Players

Some of the players in the market we identified includes, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH., TRW Automotive Holdings Corp., Denso Corporation, (Japan), Nexteer Automotive, JTEKT Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Mando Corp., Borgwarner Inc. and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

