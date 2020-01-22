Cyber security as a Service Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects 2019-2027

In 2018, the market size of Cyber security as a Service Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

companies profiled in cyber security as a service market include Armor Defense Inc., AT&T, BAE Systems, BlackStratus, Capgemini, Choice CyberSecurity, Transputec Ltd, Cloudlock (Cisco), FireEye, Inc., LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc., Optiv Security Inc. and Tata Consultancy Services Limited.

By Security Type

Enterprise Security

Endpoint Security

Cloud Security

Network Security

Application Security

By Service Type

Threat Intelligence & Behavior Analysis

Auditing & Logging

Monitoring & altering

By Platform

Managed

Professional

By Enterprise Size

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

By End Use Industry

IT and Telecom

Retail

BFSI

Healthcare

Defense/Government

Automotive

Others (education, oil & gas, etc.)

In addition, the report provides analysis of the Cyber Security as a Service Market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Cyber security as a Service product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Cyber security as a Service , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Cyber security as a Service in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Cyber security as a Service competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Cyber security as a Service breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Cyber security as a Service market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Cyber security as a Service sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.