Cyclopentane Market : Future Innovation Strategies, Growth & Profit Analysis, Forecast by 2019 to 2027
The detailed study on the Cyclopentane Market offers valuable insights related to the overall prospects of the Cyclopentane Market over the forecast period 2019 to 2027. The study takes into account the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to impact the growth of the Cyclopentane Market in the upcoming years. In addition, the study maps the current trends, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints that are expected to shape the overall prospects of the Cyclopentane Market during the assessment period.
The report touches upon the various innovations and technological advances that are expected to impact the growth of the Cyclopentane Market. Further, an in-depth assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments is accurately represented in the report along with informative graphs, tables, and figures.
The regional assessment of the Cyclopentane Market introspects the scenario of the Cyclopentane market in each region. The revenue share, growth potential, market share, size, and future prospects of the Cyclopentane Market in each region is discussed in the presented report.
Critical Insights Related to the Cyclopentane Market Enclosed in the Report:
- Estimated growth of the Cyclopentane Market in various regional markets
- Ongoing and prospective innovations in the Cyclopentane Market
- Impact of new production and manufacturing techniques
- Product portfolio analysis of established players in the Cyclopentane Market
- Y-o-Y growth of the Cyclopentane Market over the forecast period 2019 to 2027
The report provides answers to some important queries related to the Cyclopentane Market:
- What are the prospects of the Cyclopentane Market in region 1?
- What are the leading factors that are likely to hamper the growth of the Cyclopentane Market during the forecast period?
- Which company is currently dominating the Cyclopentane Market in terms of market share?
- Which product is tipped to be the ‘cash cow’ for market players in the Cyclopentane Market?
- How are market players capitalizing on the opportunities in region 1?
Market Players
The increasing demand for cyclopentane from end-use industries, has led to the production expansion by top players from past few years to meet the needs of the market. The market being driven by refrigerator appliance manufacturers, cyclopentane manufacturers have to meet the growing demands and are expected to add more capacities over the mid-term forecast. Refrigerator manufacturers have started with expansions across the globe to fulfill the requirements of the market.
Cyclopentane is obtained as a refinery product and is very cost efficient as compared to other foam blowing agents. Most of the manufacturers produce cyclopentane as a specialty chemical product that ensures its production as per the requirement.
Maruzen Petrochemical Co., Ltd. manufactures cyclopentane under the brand name of MARUKASOL FH. Its cyclopentane grade offers low heat transfer rates and is preferentially used as urethane foaming agent. Owing to its superior grade, it is also used as metal cleaning agent in the semiconductor industry. The company expanded its production capacity to 8,000 tons/year in 2015 at its Chiba plant.
Zeon Corporation is one of the leading producers of Cyclopentane in Japan. It completed its cyclopentane expansion project in 2013. It offers cyclopentane of >95% purity grade in 130 kg steel drum packing.
Other manufacturers are also opting for new product launches to meet the standard and improved qualities of cyclopentane to be used as foam blowing agent.
Changing Regulatory Landscape Influencing the Global Cyclopentane Market
Greenhouse gas emissions are a matter of concern of all environmental regulatory authorities around the world. Steps to curb the greenhouse gas emissions have been incorporated from time to time to ensure the reduction in ozone layer depletion. Various substances have been phased out and banned with proper management plan prescribed by Montreal Protocol 1987. Montreal Protocol is a protocol to Vienna Convention for the protection of ozone layer that has prescribed measures to phase out substances that cause harm to the ozone layer. This management plan has so far been very successfully implemented by all countries in the world and former Secretary-General of United Nations, Kofi Annan quoted “perhaps the single most successful international agreement to date has been the Montreal Protocol”. Substances that are listed to be phased out include Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) and Hydrochlorocarbons (HFCs). These chemicals are popularly being used as foam blowing agents and refrigerants in almost every refrigeration systems and appliances. The phase out management plan has facilitated the use of alternatives such as cyclopentane as substitute for the foam blowing agent and more than 80% reduction in the greenhouse gas emissions has been reported by manufacturers that have opted for the cyclopentane as a foam blowing agent.
Currently, Most of the countries have initiated the stage 2 of the phase out plan for HCFCs as per the reduction schedule specified in the Protocol. For example, India started the implementation of stage 2 phase out plan for HCFCs in 2017. As per the protocol, India has to reduce the consumption of 8190 MT of HCFC by 2023 to meet the targets under Protocol 2020. For this measure, India has managed to secure US$ 44.1 million from multilateral funds for proper implementation. This is expected to increase the demand for cyclopentane in the regional market to fill the deficit generated by the phase out plan of HCFCs. Under this plan, more than 400 enterprises in foam manufacturing are assured to be supported for conversion to non HCFCs from HCFCs. New standard codes are being framed to support the move. A net reduction of 8.5 million metric tonnes annually in CO2 equivalent emissions is expected to be achieved from 2023.
In Europe, imports of HCFCs and other ozone depleting substances have already been monitored from 2016, and significant reduction in imports have been reported by European Environment Agency (EEA) in 2017 as well. Some of the European countries such as Sweden have already phased out HCFCs and CFCs way back in late 90s. This has increased the consumption for non HCFC foaming agent such as cyclopentane in Europe.
United States Environmental Protection Agency introduced its stage 2 of HCFC phase out plan in 2010 and was successful in reducing the HCFC usage to below 90% of the baseline levels in 2015. HCFCs that are widely used as foam blowing agents include HCFC-141b and HCFC-142b. Their production has been reduced significantly in the United States. The US has targeted zero production and imports of HCFC-142b by the year 2020, and to reduce the consumption of HCFC below base levels by 99.5%. This is expected to increase the demand for cyclopentane in the North America region, from the foam manufacturers over the short-term forecast.
China being the largest consumer of HCFCs, is expected to phase out HCFCs too. It is being funded by the World Bank to freeze the production & consumption of HCFCs in the near future. Other Asian countries such as Malaysia has already started implementing the phase 2 plan for HCFCs, and is estimated to achieve the results by 2022. As a result, the demand in the Asia region is expected to increase for non- HCFC foaming agents including cyclopentane.
Japan achieved the CFC phase out in 1996 and is determined to phase out HCFC by 2020. Cyclopentane demand in the Japanese market, is thus expected to increase over the short and mid-term forecast.
Transportation IT Spending 2019 Global Market Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2025
Transportation IT Spending Market 2019 Industry Research Report focuses on the global Transportation IT Spending status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Transportation IT Spending development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
Market Overview: The Global Transportation IT Spending market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Transportation IT Spending market analysis is provided for the international markets including Development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.
Global Transportation IT Spending Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread across 100 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Accenture
Cisco Systems
GE Transportation Systems
IBM
Siemens
Amadeus
Alstom
The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Transportation IT Spending market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Global Transportation IT Spending market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.
With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Transportation IT Spending market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software and Solutions
IT Services
Market segment by Application, the market can be split into
Airlines
Waterways
Railways
Road Transport
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Transportation IT Spending status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Transportation IT Spending development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
High-frequency Trading Global Market 2020 by Regions, Type, Companies and Application, Forecast to 2025 | Virtu Financial, Jump Trading, Optiver, KCG, Hudson River Trading, DRW Trading, Spot Trading, Flow Traders
Global High-frequency Trading Market research Report 2020 is comprehensive business study on this state of business that analyses innovative ways for business growth and describes essential factors like major manufacturers, production worth, key regions and rate of growth. with growth trends, numerous stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, analysis & media, international Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others. This report focuses on Professional Global High-frequency Trading Market 2020-2026 volume and value at worldwide level, regional level and company level. “This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.”
Global High-frequency Trading Market 2020 report offers key information on the market status of the High-frequency Trading companies and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the High-frequency Trading Industry. The High-frequency Trading industry report firstly announced the High-frequency Trading Market fundamentals: type applications and market overview; product specifications; cost structures, raw materials and so on.
High-frequency Trading market competition by top manufacturers/ Key player Profiled:
Virtu Financial
Jump Trading
Optiver
KCG
Hudson River Trading
DRW Trading
Spot Trading
Flow Traders
Tower Research Capital
RSJ Algorithmic Trading
Teza Technologies
Sun Trading
Quantlab Financial
Tradebot Systems
IMC
High-frequency Trading Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2026, from xx million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.
High-frequency Trading Market Segment by Type covers:
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
High-frequency Trading Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:
Investment Banks
Funds
Personal Investors
Others
Regional analysis covers:
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
This report focuses on the High-frequency Trading in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What will the market growth rate of High-frequency Trading market?
- What are the key factors driving the Global High-frequency Trading market?
- Who are the key manufacturers in High-frequency Trading market space?
- What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the High-frequency Trading market?
- What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of High-frequency Trading market?
- Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of High-frequency Trading market?
- What are the High-frequency Trading market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global High-frequency Trading industries?
- What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of High-frequency Trading market?
- What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of High-frequency Trading industries?
Key Benefits
- Major countries in each region are mapped according to individual market revenue.
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is offerd.
- The report includes an in-depth analysis of current research and clinical developments within the market.
- Key players and their key developments in the recent years are listed.
And More….
The next part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Apart from the mentioned information, growth rate of High-frequency Trading market in 2025 is also explained. Additionally, type wise and application wise consumption tables and figures of High-frequency Trading market are also given.
Objective of Studies:
- To offer strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.
- To offer insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyse the High-frequency Trading market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc.
- To offer detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global High-frequency Trading market.
- To offer country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.
- To offer country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.
- To offer historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.
- To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global High-frequency Trading market.
Tuned Mass Damper(TMD) Market 2019 By User Demand, Key Developers, Types, Current Trends, Revenue Generation, Growth Factors, Forecast Till 2026
The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Tuned Mass Damper(TMD) Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Tuned Mass Damper(TMD) market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Tuned Mass Damper(TMD) market.
It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Tuned Mass Damper(TMD) market. All findings and data on the global Tuned Mass Damper(TMD) market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Tuned Mass Damper(TMD) market available in different regions and countries.
The authors of the report have segmented the global Tuned Mass Damper(TMD) market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Tuned Mass Damper(TMD) market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Tuned Mass Damper(TMD) market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.
GERB Schwingungsisolierungen
Total Vibration Solutions
Deicon
Getzner Werkstoffe GmbH
ESM Energie
Lead Dynamic Engineering
ACE Controls
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Vertical TMD
Horizontal TMD
Segment by Application
Large Structurers: Tall Buildings
Narrow Structures:Chimneys, Antennas, Masts
Wide Span Structures: Bridges, Stairs, Roofs
Other
Tuned Mass Damper(TMD) Market Size and Forecast
In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Tuned Mass Damper(TMD) Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Tuned Mass Damper(TMD) Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.
The Tuned Mass Damper(TMD) Market report highlights is as follows:
This Tuned Mass Damper(TMD) market report provides complete market overview which offers the competitive market scenario among major players of the industry, proper understanding of the growth opportunities, and advanced business strategies used by the market in the current and forecast period.
This Tuned Mass Damper(TMD) Market report will help a business or an individual to take appropriate business decision and sound actions to be taken after understanding the growth restraining factors, market risks, market situation, market estimation of the competitors.
The expected Tuned Mass Damper(TMD) Market growth and development status can be understood in a better way through this five-year forecast information presented in this report
This Tuned Mass Damper(TMD) Market research report aids as a broad guideline which provides in-depth insights and detailed analysis of several trade verticals.
