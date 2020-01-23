Cytomegalovirus Treatment Market Boosting the Healthcare Industry Worldwide

Global Cytomegalovirus Treatment Market: Overview

The global cytomegalovirus treatment market is expected to register robust growth in the near future. The rise in HIV cases and the growing demand to avoid immunodeficiency are expected to be major reasons for the projected growth of the global cytomegalovirus treatment market. Additionally, antiviral agents in the market are also expected to aid immunity restoration. This is a major concern for HIV patients.

The global cytomegalovirus treatment market also is expected to meet with several challenges as the diagnosis of the disease remains limited. However, growing awareness and its high incidents due to the fact that cytomegalovirus is a common condition even among healthy people. Moreover, the virus does spread quite frequently through body fluids often transmitted through saliva, blood, breast milk, and urine.

Global Cytomegalovirus Treatment Market: Notable Developments

The global cytomegalovirus treatment market is likely to be met with some good news. The New England Journal of Medicine has published its finding regarding Maribavir, an antiviral compound. The compound is orally bioavailable and treats cytomegalovirus infection. The infection is quite widespread, especially after major surgeries like solid organ transplant and hematopoietic cell transplant. The medicine targets a specific CMV protein and prevets the escape of viral capsids, something sorely missing in previous medicines. The medicine is expected to transform several processes including viral gene expression, DNA synthesis, and egress of mature capsids from the nucleus.

Global Cytomegalovirus Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global cytomegalovirus treatment market is expected to witness robust growth as recent studies show that the virus is common among 1% of all newborns. So, while the seriousness of this condition continues to rise in awareness, rising cases thanks to effective diagnosis, and almost 10% diagnosis rates among infants are expected to drive growth of the market. Moreover, reactivation of the virus has also been reported. This largely affects pregnant women.

The sensitive nature of these medical cases are also expected to aid growth of the cytomegalovirus treatment market. The cytomegalovirus can result in several key deficiencies among infants if left untreated. These include hearing loss, morbidity, jaundice, and hepatospelomegaly are among some on the rise. Moreover, the different medicine in the market like valganciclovir reduce toxicity, are available to deliver by oral means, and their efficacy is also well-established. This is expected to drive significant growth for the cytomegalovirus treatment market.

Global Cytomegalovirus Treatment Market: Geographical Analysis

The global cytomegalovirus treatment market is expected to witness robust growth in North America region. The rising cases of infection in this region, the widespread awareness, and its adverse impact on infants and pregnant women are likely to drive robust growth for the cytomegalovirus treatment market. Additionally, the market is also expected to witness robust growth in Europe and Asia Pacific. The large population in Asia Pacific, and growing concern regarding the spread of infectious diseases is likely to drive growth of the cytomegalovirus treatment market. The market is also expected to witness tremendous growth in Europe as cases of infections continue to make deep in-roads in major regions.