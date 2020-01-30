Dairy Ingredients Market: Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights 2017-2025

The global Dairy Ingredients market was valued at USD 48.01 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 77.07 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2017 to 2025.

Dairy product category is one of the highly consumed food categories. However, the growing emphasis on healthy products has increased the importance for dairy ingredients. The rising demand for convenience and bakery products is expected to boost market demand.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising demand for bakery products

1.2 Growing health awareness

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Growing popularity of plant proteins

Market Segmentation:

The global Dairy Ingredients market is segmented on the origin, type, nature, application, and region.

1. By Type:

1.1 Milk Powder

1.1.1 Skimmed Milk Powder

1.1.2 Whole Milk Powder

1.2 Whey Ingredients

1.2.1 Whey Protein Isolates

1.2.2 Whey Protein Concentrates

1.2.3 Sweet Powder

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Milk Protein Isolates

1.4 Milk Protein Concentrates

1.5 Casein and Caseinates

1.6 Milk Protein Hydrolysates

1.7 Lactose and its Derivatives

1.8 Milk Protein Isolates

1.9 Others

2. By Source:

2.1 Milk

2.2 Whey

3. By Origin:

3.1 Dairy Products

3.2 Bakery and Confectionery

3.3 Infant Milk Formula

3.4 Convenience Food

3.5 Clinical and Sports Nutrition

3.6 Others

4. By Nature:

4.1 Traditional

4.2 Non-traditional

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Volac International Limited

2. Frieslandcampina

3. Devondale Murray Goulburn

4. Saputo Inc.

5. Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited

6. Groupe lactalis

7. Euroserum

8. Glanbia PLC

9. Dairy Farmers of America

10. Arla Foods

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Dairy Ingredients market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

