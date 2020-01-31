Dark Analytics Market Innovations, Competitive Analysis Upto 2027| AvePoint, Datameer, Dell EMC, IBM, Micro Focus, Microsoft

Sameer Joshi

Dark analytics is the analysis of unstructured data present in the enterprises. Dark data is generally being referred to as raw and unstructured data or information buried in figures, text, tables, that organizations secure in various business actions and store it but cannot be used to generate insights and for decision making in business. Organizations currently are understanding that there is a huge threat associated with dropping competitive edge in business and regulatory problems that comes with not analyzing and processing this data.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1.Amazon Web Services

2.AvePoint

3.Datameer

4.Dell EMC

5.IBM Corp.

6.Micro Focus

7.Microsoft

8.SAP SE

9.Symantec

10.Teradata

What is the Dynamics of Dark Analytics Market?

The rise in demand for dark analytics has suggestively grown in the last few years as it helps in a reduction in the growth of dark or unstructured data. Moreover, dark analytics offers an instant analysis of real-time data for mining insights for decision-making. These are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the market. On the other hand, worries related to risk and security associated with data and data storage costs are some of the factors restraining the growth of the market. Dark analytics also assist in reducing the time used for treating unstructured data and also helps in handling money and resources efficiently, which are the factors contributing to boost the growth of the dark analytics market.

What is the SCOPE of Dark Analytics Market?

The “Global Dark Analytics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Dark analytics market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Dark analytics market with detailed market segmentation by type, end-user. The global Dark analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Dark analytics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Dark analytics market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global Dark analytics market is segmented on the basis of type, end-user. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as predictive, prescriptive, descriptive. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented as BFSI, healthcare, government, telecommunications, retail and e-commerce, other end-user verticals.

What is the Regional Framework of Dark Analytics Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Dark analytics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Dark analytics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

