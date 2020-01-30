Dark Analytics System Market by Technology, Equipment, Application, Reviews, Geography, Analysis, Share, Research and Forecast to 2024

The Global Dark Analytics System Market is estimated to reach USD 911.3 Million by 2024 at a CAGR of 27.3 %. The dark data is referring to an unstructured raw data and information which are generated by unused and unstructured data. Dark analytics and big data advances in computer operation and recognition for perform a better in business. With the help of dark analytics, organization improves better opportunities in sales and marketing by analyzing the customer behavior. These data analytics helps the organization to forecast and predict the data with the help of machine learning techniques. Some of the example for dark data is text messages, video, geographic location, internet browser and images. Analyzation of Dark data can be improving the security of the organization by knowing customer expectations.

Dark Analytics System Market: Drivers & Restraints

Market Drivers:

Increase in Demand for Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence

The growing demand in machine learning and artificial intelligence across dark analytics will increase real-time information. However, this technology will reduce the time by using unstructured data and also helps to increase the revenue of the business more efficiently. Demand of machine learning technology on dark analytics also improve security related issue and risk. This will expect to grow the dark analytics market during the forecast period.

Growing Demand in Retail and E-commerce Sector

Retail and e-commerce sector offers the better ability for drive the market with the help of digitization. Digitization enhances the ability with real time data analysis and leads to generate revenues. However, grocery store such as amazon and big basket advancing its technology by using Internet of Things (IoT) by knowing the demand and need of a customer. This will have expected to grow the market during the forecast period.

Market Restraints:

High Data Storage Cost

The demand for different technologies and services are increasing hence, the storage cost for data invest most for secure and revenue of a business. Moreover, IBM estimates that 80% of all data collected is dark data. However, it gives a deep understanding about the customer need and demand. Hence, it will be expected to restraint the market during forecast period.

Dark Analytics System Market: Key Segments

On the Basis by Deployment Mode: On-Premise and Cloud

and By Component: Solution and Services

and By, Application Type: BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Retail & E-Commerce, Telecommunication and Others

and Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africaand South America, with individual country-level analysis.

Global Dark Analytics System Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Dark Analytics System Market, by Technology

On-Premise

Cloud

Dark Analytics System Market, by Component

Solution

Services

Dark Analytics System Market, by Application

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

Retail & E-Commerce

Telecommunication

Others

Dark Analytics System Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



