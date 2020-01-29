Data Acquisition System Market Insights, Trends, Analysis, Types, Applications, key players, Market shares and Forecast 2017 – 2025

In Depth Study of the Data Acquisition System Market

Data Acquisition System , in its newly released Market research report, provides an understanding of the many different facets of the Data Acquisition System market. The all-round analysis of this Data Acquisition System market depicts the data and throws light. The demand-side and supply-side styles are monitored to offer a very clear picture of this industry scenario across different geographies.

According to the research, the Data Acquisition System market is expected to Reach a value of US$XX by the close of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). Different parameters that are most likely to nurture the market while within the decade’s development have been discussed in the analysis.

Industry Segments Covered from the Data Acquisition System Market

And, the YoY growth, market share, growth potential Market price of each of these segments and sub-segments is included from the accounts.

Key Developments

Some of the key developments in the global data acquisition market that have recently taken place include.

In 2018, the Key sight Technologies, a global player announced the speed test developments with increasing measurement and scan rates. The rising designing challenge necessitates the advent of new testing methods to ensure the smooth functioning complex designing and fast data logging. This is expected to take the global data acquisition market towards a grand growth in the upcoming years.

In May 2019, at Sensors Expo & Conference in San Jose, Kistler debuts announced that it will be launching completely a new technology in the market in the U.S. market. KiDAQ will not just offer high quality measurement standards but also the world’s first ever automated calculation about the uncertainty of measurement.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global data acquisition system market include –

Yokogawa Electric (Japan)

Keysight Technologies (US)

HBM (Germany)

National Instruments (Texas)

Honeywell International (US)

Emerson Electric (US)

Global Data Acquisition System Market: Drivers and Restraints

Some of the growth drivers of the global data acquisition system market include:

Government to Support Global Data Acquisition System Market

The rising support by the government to introduce and deploy DAQ across the industrial sector and the capability of DAQ to provide support to wide range of Ethernet protocols is expected to expand the global data acquisition market during the forecast period.

Additionally, the hardware segment of data acquisition is projected to grow at a significant rate in the global data acquisition system market. The growth can be attributed to wide use of hardware in modular design and customized set up experience can be provided with the help of hardware. This is projected to drive the global data acquisition market in the near future.

Automotive Industry to Provide Impetus to Global Data Acquisition Market

The automotive and transport industry is projected to increase the global data acquisition system market at substantial rate during the forecast period. The growth can be due to the rising demand for automated vehicles, electric mobility, and connected vehicles.

Global Data Acquisition System Market: Geographical Analysis

The global data acquisition system market is expected to largely held by Asia Pacific. This is mainly due to fast paced industrialization and growing number of manufacturing plants of textiles, automotive, pharmaceuticals, and power sector. The large share is expected from economies such as India, South Korea, China, and Japan. Therefore, the APAC region is likely to keep the demand and supply chain of data acquisition system growing.

