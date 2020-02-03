Data Center Cooling Market Report 2018: Major Players, Application Regional Forecast to 2025

Facto Market Insights published a new research report focusing on the Data Center Cooling Market. The main aim of this assessment would be to provide more in-depth insight into the fibrous casings sector for the period during 2018-2025. Readers will get to access necessary information associated with market size, revenue share, and regional outlook, to explain the various projections related to the target market. Furthermore, the contribution of leading market players would surely be reviewed and carefully presented.

The data center cooling market research report offers an overview of global fibrous casings industry with market size data for 2018, estimate for year 2018 and forecast for 2018-2025.

The data center cooling market was valued at USD XXXX million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach to USD XXXX million in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX% between 2018 and 2025.

The global data center cooling market is segment based on region, by component, by type of cooling, by type of data centers, and by industry verticals. The region examined in the market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Data Center Cooling Market Segmentation:

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Type of Cooling

Room-Based Cooling

Rack-Based Cooling

Row-Based Cooling

By Type of Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Colocation Data Centers

Wholesale Data Centers

Hyperscale Data Centers

Others

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Manufacturing

IT & Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Government & Defense

Healthcare

Energy

Others

The report also covers major region such as Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East &Africa, and Latin America. Region level analysis helps the stakeholders to identify the demand within each region and supply forces which are influencing the market.

The total market is further divided by countries and country market data are presented in the report.

Global data center cooling market research report also offers in-depth company profiling of top and promising market players of global fibrous casings Industry.

Companies covered in this report include:

Schneider Electric Se

Black Box Corporation

Nortek Air Solutions, LLC

Emerson Electric Co.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Rittal Gmbh & Co. Kg

Fujitsu Ltd.

Stulz Gmbh

Vertiv Co

Asetek

