Data Center Market Size, Production, Consumption, Export and Import, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Types and Applications, Forecast to 2018 to 2028

The new report on the Data Center Market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Data Center Market over the assessment period 2018 to 2028. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Data Center Market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Data Center Market in the upcoming years.

The report suggests that the Data Center Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period 2018 to 2028. The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Data Center market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Data Center Market over the considered assessment period.

The report clarifies the following doubts related to the Data Center Market:

How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the growth of the Data Center Market? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1 and region 2? How are companies in the Data Center market reducing their environmental footprint? Why are consumers highly in favor of purchasing product 1? What is the scope for innovation in the current Data Center Market landscape?

Vital Information Enclosed in the Report

Market structure in various regions

Impact of the evolving environmental and regulatory norms on the Data Center Market

Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances

Business prospects of leading players in the Data Center Market

The projected growth of each market segment and sub-segment

Data Center Market: Changes in Operational Processes and IT Staff Shortage Confining Growth Prospects

Transformations in technology and data center network have meant that reorganizing and updating operational processes apropos of software and hardware has become imperative. Changes in operational processes have necessitated overall upgradation of the management process in organizations. This further entails challenges such as substantial implementation time, which in turn results in project delays against the backdrop of process re-engineering.

Proliferation of digitization and technological advancements in the data center market have propelled demand for skilled IT professionals for the management and handling of software-defined and connected services. However, shortage of IT staff in lucrative areas such as crisis management, operational efficiency, IoT and software-defined networking, Big Data, cloud computing, and mobility has led to varying uncertainties in solutions, This has further increased the probability of system errors or functional failures, thereby confining growth of the data center market.

Data Center Market: International Regulations on Data Sovereignty Influencing Location Decisions of Stakeholders

Rapid evolutions in the international regulations on data sovereignty, which mandates data to be housed within the country where it is assessed, have been impacting data center location decisions of stakeholders. Domestic data centers aid data protection, while necessitating new investment, thereby enabling prominent data center operators and developers to rapidly expand their international reach. This further aids these operators to meet evolving demand, while helping the users to remain compliant with regulations.

Climate change is another factor affecting location strategies, as data center users evaluate their performance based on financial, environmental, and socially responsible perspectives. This, coupled with efforts of providers to curtail utility consumption through implementation of less resource-intensive powering and cooling strategies, will continue to impact growth of the data center market. Access to water and renewable energy sources have therefore become more important considerations for stakeholders in the data center market.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

