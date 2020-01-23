MARKET REPORT
Data Centre Uninterruptible Power Supply Market expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2018 – 2026
ENERGY
Integrated Facility Management Market 2020; Growth Opportunities, Recent Trends, Forecast by Types and Application to 2025
This report studies the global Integrated Facility Management market, analyzes and researches the Integrated Facility Management development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Musanadah
Sodexo
JLL
Macro
Mitie
EMCOR UK
Khidmah
A.T. Kearney PAS
Facilicom
CBM Qatar LLC.
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hard Service
Soft Service
Market segment by Application, Integrated Facility Management can be split into
Commercial
Industrial
Institutional
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Industry Overview of Integrated Facility Management
1.1 Integrated Facility Management Market Overview
1.1.1 Integrated Facility Management Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Integrated Facility Management Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Integrated Facility Management Market by Type
1.3.1 Hard Service
1.3.2 Soft Service
1.4 Integrated Facility Management Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Commercial
1.4.2 Industrial
1.4.3 Institutional
Chapter Two: Global Integrated Facility Management Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Integrated Facility Management Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Musanadah
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Integrated Facility Management Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Sodexo
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business
Continued….
MARKET REPORT
Cholesterol Meter Market Worldwide Major Trend Outlook 2019 To 2027
Elevated Cholesterol Level among Population Propelled Cholesterol Meter Market
- A cholesterol meter offers point-of-care testing for rapid results and immediate treatment options. These devices are small, portable hand-held analyzers which measure total cholesterol, HDL cholesterol, and triglycerides. Also, these devices are a convenient and effective way to measure cholesterol level at home.
- Rise in level of cholesterol in blood among population, especially aged above 60, is a major factor for risk of stroke and heart diseases and accounts for a large number of deaths. Cholesterol testing allows early detection of problems related to high cholesterol levels, avoiding complications and increasing the survival chances of patients. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2017, in the U.S., 95 million adults aged 20 or older had total cholesterol levels higher than 200 mg/dL and 7% of children and adolescents aged between 6 and 19 had high total cholesterol.
Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Cholesterol Meter Market
- Rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, obesity due to rise in cholesterol level is fueling the cholesterol meter market growth. Based on data published in CDC, in 2015, more than 71 million of population (33.5%) was suffering from high level of LDL (bad cholesterol) in the U.S. Moreover, cardiovascular disease (CVD), listed as the underlying cause of death, accounted for nearly 836,546 deaths in the U.S. in 2018. In Europe, cardiovascular disease is responsible for 38% of male and 37% of female deaths before the age of 75 as per data published in HEART UK. As high cholesterol level is directly linked with various cardiac diseases, rise in number of CVD cases fuels the cholesterol meter market growth.
- Increase in geriatric population is another cause of rise in demand for cholesterol testing products. The majority of cardiovascular disease cases and deaths occur in people aged 65 years and above. Based on data collected by the World health Organization, between 2015 and 2050, the proportion of the world’s population over 60 years is estimated to nearly double from 12% to 22%. Increase in geriatric population and predominant western lifestyle which is also being adopted in developing countries, combine to produce higher levels of cholesterol in population and thus propelling the cholesterol meter market growth.
- However, inaccuracy of results delivered by these point-of-care cholesterol monitor meters still persists and making them less reliable and riskier. This factor acts as a major concern and may hamper the cholesterol meter market growth.
Total Cholesterol to Witness High Demand
- Based on test type, the global cholesterol meter market can be segmented into Total Cholesterol, High-density Lipoprotein (HDL) Cholesterol, Low-density Lipoprotein (LDL) Cholesterol, Triglycerides, and Others
- Majorly, total cholesterol level is measured rather than performing HDL and LDL tests separately, as it measures LDL cholesterol, HDL cholesterol, and other lipid components as well. Based on the level of total cholesterol, doctors can also determine risk of heart diseases and patients can take precautions.
Homecare Settings Segment to Witness Highest Growth
- Based on end-user, the global cholesterol meter market can be divided into: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care Settings, Diagnostic Centers, and Others
- Diagnostic centers dominated the total market in 2018 in terms of revenue due to rise in number of people being diagnosed with high total cholesterol. Moreover, routine health checkup without the doctors’ intervention is also a high impact-rendering driver for the segmental growth.
- The home care settings segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increase in focus on preventive care and early diagnosis to avoid serious disease conditions.
North America to Dominate Global Cholesterol Meter Market
- In terms of region, the global cholesterol meter market can be divided into: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
- North America dominated the global cholesterol meter market in 2018 and is expected to maintain the position during the forecast period. This is due to rise in prevalence of obesity and change in lifestyle. According to the United Health Foundation’s annual report, a 5% increase in obesity rate has been reported among adults in the U.S. in 2018 (31.3%) from 2017 (29.9%). Along with this, rise in preference for preventive health care is also projected to drive the market in the region. Rise in awareness and investment from government and various organizations are expected to drive the cholesterol meter market in North America.
- However, increase in cardiovascular diseases along with rise in geriatric population is anticipated to drive the cholesterol meter market in Asia Pacific in the near future. Emerging markets such as China and India offer high growth potentials for companies involved in the manufacturing and distribution of cholesterol meter products.
MARKET REPORT
Enterprise Risk Management Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2022
The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Enterprise Risk Management Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Enterprise Risk Management market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Enterprise Risk Management market.
It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Enterprise Risk Management market. All findings and data on the global Enterprise Risk Management market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Enterprise Risk Management market available in different regions and countries.
The authors of the report have segmented the global Enterprise Risk Management market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Enterprise Risk Management market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Enterprise Risk Management market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.
market dynamics of the enterprise risk management landscape, to help companies in adopting appropriate business strategies in the coming future.
TMR’s study includes recent developments that are setting the degree of competition in the enterprise risk management market, along with accurate and complete information about leading players in the market. Leading enterprise risk management firms and companies, and new businesses in the enterprise risk management market, are profiled in the study. The information featured in the study helps readers understand the growth prospects of the enterprise risk management market for the assessment period.
Key Segments of the Enterprise Risk Management Market
TMR’s study on the enterprise risk management market divides information into three important segments—component, institution, and region. The study can help readers understand how growth of the enterprise risk management market is influenced by the market dynamics, including the emerging trends based on these segments.
|
Component
|
Institution
|
Region
|
Hardware
|
Banks
|
North America
|
Software
|
Credit Unions
|
Europe
|
Services
|
Specialty Finance
|
Asia Pacific
|
|
Thrifts
|
Middle East & Africa
|
|
|
South America
Key Questions Answered in TMR’s Enterprise Risk Management Market Report
- Which are the winning strategies adopted by market leaders to cater to the changing demand for enterprise risk management in developed countries?
- Why are developed regions creating more lucrative opportunities than developing regions for stakeholders in the enterprise risk management market?
- What is boosting the demand for enterprise risk management in banks?
- How is the regulatory framework in various countries influencing the business strategies of leading players in the enterprise risk management market?
- What are the major barriers to growth for new entrants in the enterprise risk management market?
- How will the finance industry impact the growth of the enterprise risk management market with its dynamic and volatile growth prospects?
Research Methodology
The research methodology followed during the production of TMR’s report on the enterprise risk management market includes two main stages – primary research and secondary research.
For conducting secondary research, analysts are given access to a number of external proprietary databases and a large internal repository, which can help them ensure the accuracy of the information collected through secondary research on the enterprise risk management market. Analysts have come to conclusions on how the enterprise risk management market will grow, after deriving exclusive and accurate insights from both, primary and secondary resources.
Primary resources that have contributed to the production of this study include discussions with key opinion leaders, enterprise size expert inputs, response analysis, and data triangulation. Analysts have interviewed c-level executives and well as brand managers of companies in the supply chain of the enterprise risk management market, as well as investors and industry experts, who contributed to the development of this report as a primary resource. Exclusive information provided by the primary resources and secondary resources acts as a validation from enterprise risk management market players, and makes TMR’s estimates on the future prospects of the enterprise risk management market more accurate and reliable.
Enterprise Risk Management Market Size and Forecast
In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Enterprise Risk Management Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Enterprise Risk Management Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.
The Enterprise Risk Management Market report highlights is as follows:
This Enterprise Risk Management market report provides complete market overview which offers the competitive market scenario among major players of the industry, proper understanding of the growth opportunities, and advanced business strategies used by the market in the current and forecast period.
This Enterprise Risk Management Market report will help a business or an individual to take appropriate business decision and sound actions to be taken after understanding the growth restraining factors, market risks, market situation, market estimation of the competitors.
The expected Enterprise Risk Management Market growth and development status can be understood in a better way through this five-year forecast information presented in this report
This Enterprise Risk Management Market research report aids as a broad guideline which provides in-depth insights and detailed analysis of several trade verticals.
